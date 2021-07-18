It should go without saying: We can help only those homeless people who want to help themselves. Meaning, those who are ready and willing to take advantage of the many opportunities to get back on their feet and under a roof in communities throughout Colorado.
The good news is that probably characterizes most of the homeless in our state. They often enough are among those you might call the invisible homeless — those staying temporarily with relatives or friends after an eviction or even a foreclosure; or maybe, unfortunately, sleeping in their cars while still maintaining a job. Perhaps a domestic dispute or even, sadly, domestic violence drove them from their permanent address. The list of scenarios is infinite. There are plenty of homeless families with kids who land in some of those circumstances.
Overwhelmingly, though, they are determined to start anew. If they have lost jobs, they want to work again and will take any of the minimum-wage openings that abound these days; they also might settle at first for day-to-day gigs, often through the services that offer such work. If they have lost homes or apartments, they will seek temporary, but habitable and legal places to stay. It could be modest motel accommodations or, if they can’t afford that, a warm bed at one of the homeless shelters in their community. And if they have been sidetracked by the scourge of substance abuse, they will accept help in kicking the habit.
Importantly, they will make use of the many programs available to assist them. Tens of millions of dollars a year in federal, state and local funding are budgeted in Denver, Colorado Springs and other cities to help them find jobs, get medical attention, find a place to sleep, serve them meals and secure various other services for the homeless. And millions of dollars more are invested in those services by Colorado’s network of dedicated and generous nonprofits.
But all such opportunities, and all those efforts on behalf of the homeless, will have their desired effect only for those homeless who actually want to move on with their lives — and stop being homeless. Not all do, of course.
All of which came to mind last week when Denver’s Mayor Michael Hancock touted the success of the city’s Supportive Housing Social Impact Bond program, which began under Hancock’s administration in 2016. It provides a group of people experiencing chronic homelessness with free housing, health care, mental health services and case managers.
As reported by The Gazette, an evaluation of the program led by researchers from the Urban Institute was released on Thursday and described it as a “remarkable success.” It resulted in long-term housing, lower arrest rates and fewer emergency room visits by participants.The evaluation was based on a trial that began in January 2016 comparing the 363 program participants with 361 other homeless people.
“The program’s results disrupt the false narrative that homelessness is an unsolvable problem and that people who experience chronic homelessness choose to live on the street,” Hancock declared to the media. “With the offer of housing first and the right supports in place, people can and did exit homelessness.”
The study found, for example, that most homeless residents who were offered housing took it and stayed for the long-term. Participants in the program also had fewer encounters with the justice system — fewer arrests and stints behind bars — than other homeless people in the study’s control group. And program participants made fewer costly emergency room visits, presumably because they were given access to offices visits to health care providers.
All of which is arguably encouraging, as far as it goes. But the city’s declaration of this incremental victory leaves two fundamental questions unanswered in the quest to end homelessness.
One is: What about those chronically homeless people who reject all help? It is in fact not a false narrative that a contingent of chronically homeless street dwellers do “choose to live on the street.” They insist on living as vagabonds. Hancock himself must realize this given his commendable commitment to enforcing Denver’s voter-supported “camping” ban. As we have noted here often, the illegal homeless encampments that routinely pop up in cities along the Front Range are not only an urban blight but also dangerous dens of illegal drug use, violence, petty crime and other threats to the public as well as to the campers themselves.
The other question is: Just how much “help” should any community be expected to give the homeless? As also noted in The Gazette’s report, Social Impact Bond housing units in the program have a “housing first” philosophy — i.e., no requirements for residents to maintain sobriety, look for jobs or seek treatment for addictions or mental health issues.
Is it really so “remarkable,” or laudable, that some chronically homeless people accept housing, health care and the like — with no expectation to change behaviors that made many of them homeless in the first place? Are we setting them up for a fall — on the public’s tab?