Just because we can do awful things, doesn’t mean we should. Our right to do wrong often hurts and kills. That’s why the right to do wrong doesn’t shield us from civil consequences imposed by the likes of Colorado Attorney Gen. Phil Weiser, who proudly considers himself “The People’s Lawyer.” He earned the title this week by punishing Juul.

Most successful money-making ventures are good for society. Successful entrepreneurs make millions and billions by fixing roofs, developing software, curing diseases, improving transportation, enhancing safety, producing food, building homes, creating meaningful music, art and more.

History provides countless examples of people amassing great fortunes by improving the lives of those around them. That’s why capitalism has proven the most benevolent and life-enhancing economic system in history. Yet, it’s not a panacea.

Among the good people who profit by improving society are a handful of unscrupulous scoundrels and criminals who try profiteering with crime, deception, human trafficking, or noncriminal goods and services that harm humanity — even kill people.

Among the worst of modern destructive entrepreneurial reprobates — they can, so they do — are Juul founders Adam Bowen and James Monsees.

The two Stanford alumni concocted a get-rich-quick scheme that undid decades of progress toward protecting children from nicotine addictions that burden their lives and shorten them.

To join the ranks of talented young Silicon Valley billionaires who have improved our lives, they advertised tobacco to teenagers in magazines such as Seventeen and on youth-oriented TV networks, including the Nick Jr. Channel.

They devised candy-flavored, nicotine-laced vape juices. They sold vape cartridges that look exactly like the USB sticks students use to store homework, easing efforts by children to fool parents and teachers.

Bloomberg Law explains how Juul “manipulated their chemical composition to be palatable to inexperienced users, employed an inadequate age verification process, and misled consumers about the nicotine content and addictiveness of its products.”

Of course. By preying on and addicting young people, Bowen and Monsees grew profits and ensured themselves a customer base that would pay them for the rest of their lives.

They pursued easy money without a care in the world for the toll their products take on children. It was all about them and the visions of dollar signs dancing in their heads.

We can thank people such as Weiser and attorneys general in five other states and the District of Columbia for aggressively suing Juul to take back some of the ill-begotten gain.

After years of work, they reached a settlement this week with Juul for $462 million. Colorado will receive $31.7 million. Our state and other jurisdictions will use the money on programs to curtail the resurgence of childhood nicotine addiction.

They say crime doesn’t pay, and sometimes that’s correct. Bowen and Monsees retain too much money from this debacle, but Forbes reports each has fallen from their short-lived billionaire status.

“This settlement is a victory for the state of Colorado and everyone who fell victim to Juul’s reckless, deceptive and unconscionable marketing tactics,” Weiser said.

“While no amount of money or new restrictions on Juul’s business practices can undo the harms caused by the teen vaping epidemic, this settlement will make great strides toward reducing it and can support young people who are hurting now more than ever.”

A Juul statement said the settlement moves the company toward “resolution of the company’s historical legal challenges and securing certainty for our future.”

No apology for damaging the futures of children. It’s all about Juul and the company’s future of profits gained by peddling addiction.

Parents, teachers, grandparents, physicians, clergy and other adult mentors of children should help battle back against this get-rich-quick scheme that set back decades of hard-won progress in reducing teen addiction.

They should speak to children and help them avoid or quit vaping. They should keep their eyes on Juul’s marketing practices and demand lawsuits the moment they see the company targeting children with smoke-and-mirrors marketing tactics.

The People’s Lawyer, Phil Weiser, scored big this week in favor of our children. He showed how rights come with big responsibilities. Let’s keep up the fight and give young people the best a long healthy life has to offer.

The Gazette Editorial Board