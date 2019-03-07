Evangelical Christian Academy was within striking distance, entering the fourth quarter down by just six points. But No. 4 Haxtun eventually won 59-49 on Thursday after ultimately pulling away with a 15-11 fourth quarter to advance to the Class A boys' basketball semifinals at CSU-Pueblo.
It was the first time No. 5 ECA (19-4) reached the state quarterfinals since 2007. That year, the Eagles won the 2A crown.
On Thursday, ECA stayed in the game — thanks in part to a 12-7 third quarter that cut the Haxtun (17-7) lead to six points. The Eagles had a 15-11 lead late in the first quarter but fell behind the rest of the way.
The Eagles dropped to the consolation bracket, and they will face No. 8 Prairie at 10:15 a.m. Friday.