Happy Earth Day, Colorado.

Now in its 49th year, the world's largest environmental movement is celebrated by millions of people across the globe, including many here in Colorado. 

Celebrate and support the environment with these ecological awareness stories from Gazette staff. 

Temperatures in Colorado are warming faster than the national average, according to Climate Central.

“Motorless Morning is an opportunity to experience the amazing backyard that we have here.

Thousands on foot, bicycles, skateboards, longboards and rollerblades traversed through the trails at Garden of the Gods between 5 a.m. and noon.

After years of escalating greenhouse gas emissions from melting permafrost in the Arctic, scientists have discovered a similar problem from a new source: Colorado’s Front Range.

Colorado forests have emitted more carbon dioxide than they have absorbed since 1990, according to a new analysis by the nonprofit American Forests. 

“We know climate change is happening, so how do we prepare the landscape for it?”

As forests in the Colorado Rockies are destroyed by severe fire and massive beetle kills-offs — two well-documented harbingers of climate change — one of the Earth’s prime defense mechanisms against a warming planet erodes.

“Everything last year was pointing toward above average fire risk, and everything this year is pointing toward below average...” 

The state’s snowpack — a significant indicator of spring and summer wildfire risk — is tied for the second highest since 1992.

The volume of people disrupted the fragile ecosystem of the travertine lake and trampled on vegetation adjacent to the trail. 

For those who want to both appreciate and explore Colorado's great outdoors, check out the The Gazette's Happy Trails and State parks series. 

