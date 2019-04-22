Happy Earth Day, Colorado.
Now in its 49th year, the world's largest environmental movement is celebrated by millions of people across the globe, including many here in Colorado.
Celebrate and support the environment with these ecological awareness stories from Gazette staff.
Temperatures in Colorado are warming faster than the national average, according to Climate Central.
“Motorless Morning is an opportunity to experience the amazing backyard that we have here.
Thousands on foot, bicycles, skateboards, longboards and rollerblades traversed through the trails at Garden of the Gods between 5 a.m. and noon.
After years of escalating greenhouse gas emissions from melting permafrost in the Arctic, scientists have discovered a similar problem from a new source: Colorado’s Front Range.
Colorado forests have emitted more carbon dioxide than they have absorbed since 1990, according to a new analysis by the nonprofit American Forests.
“We know climate change is happening, so how do we prepare the landscape for it?”
As forests in the Colorado Rockies are destroyed by severe fire and massive beetle kills-offs — two well-documented harbingers of climate change — one of the Earth’s prime defense mechanisms against a warming planet erodes.
“Everything last year was pointing toward above average fire risk, and everything this year is pointing toward below average...”
The state’s snowpack — a significant indicator of spring and summer wildfire risk — is tied for the second highest since 1992.
The volume of people disrupted the fragile ecosystem of the travertine lake and trampled on vegetation adjacent to the trail.
For those who want to both appreciate and explore Colorado's great outdoors, check out the The Gazette's Happy Trails and State parks series.
The plan is to make the Sesame Canyon trail a trail no more in Colorado Springs' southwest mountains.
Sundance is one of Cheyenne Mountain State Park's premier loops, along with Blackmer showcasing the diverse nature at the base of the granite monolith.
Manitou Springs' hidden waterfall surrounded by canyon walls and spray paint is open again for summer weekends.
In Cañon City, often overlooked is the East Ridge Campground in Royal Bridge Park, but the Summit Trail from here, leading to Fremont Peak, should not be missed.
The Sesame Canyon Trail is a link between the more popular destinations of Section 16 and the Jones Park trail system featuring Cap'n Jacks.
You’ve seen the landmark from Interstate 25 — the commanding promontory for which the town of Castle Rock is named. Now, exit the highway and take a closer look.
The Nature Conservancy cherishes Aiken Canyon Preserve for being “one of the last high-quality examples of the southern Front Range foothills ecosystem."
Everyone in Colorado Springs knows about Bear Creek Dog Park. It’s a staple for locals, a splendid 25 acres for canine companions to run free off-leash.
A land of wonder hides east of Interstate 25, less than an hour from Colorado Springs.
The Coyote Ridge Natural Area is a prairie-to-foothills experience near Fort Collins and open to hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians.
Red Rock Canyon Open Space has the reputation of being the locals’ Garden of the Gods.
You’ll envy Cheyenne Mountain’s reflection on the water, those coniferous slopes blending with the surrounding, craggy canyon sides.
For the outdoor centric, the Royal Gorge region occupies a place in the imagination where the rafts rock and the waves rollick.
In Boulder, Chautauqua Park is the top choice for a quick taste of the great outdoors.
The nearest national monument to Colorado Springs asks you to imagine a tropical place that existed 34 million years ago.
Tucked away in the Rio Grande Valley just outside of Santa Fe is what the Bureau of Land Management dubbed a “remarkable outdoor laboratory.”
Piñon Valley Park is a green patch tucked in the neighborhood, complete with a playground and swing set
Cheesman Ranch loop, Mueller State Park
Fish Creek Falls is one of Steamboat Springs’ most iconic natural features, with the quarter-mile walk to the base of the 282-foot waterfall ranking as one of the top hikes in the northwest Colorado mountain town.
Our last visit to Hartman Rocks was with Tim Kugler, head of Gunnison Trails, which stewards the 8,000 acres of granite splendor. “To have this a few miles from town is pretty incredible,” he said. What an understatement.
Up, down, up, down. That’s the theme of the Elder-Fehn Trail at Catamount Ranch, a Teller County open space. It won’t appeal to traditionalists preferring a steady uphill that ends at some overlook. And that’s fine by the frequenters of this protected paradise. They’d prefer to have the trails and unique glimpses of Pikes Peak to themselves.
At first glance, the trek up Uncompahgre Peak seems to require ropes, helmets and extensive climbing experience, for its north face is flanked by a 700-foot cliff. But with 7 miles and 3,000 feet of hard effort, you can bag this sixth-highest fourteener in Colorado.
Red Mountain and Iron Mountain
You can hike, pedal or ride your horse all around Dawson Butte, the craggy promontory that hides on the outskirts between Larkspur and Castle Rock. No trail leads to the top of the butte, but there’s plenty to enjoy below.
Blackmer Loop, Cheyenne Mountain State Park The Blackmer Trail is one of Cheyenne Mountain State Park's premier loops, as it showcases a rare "transition zone," where foothill shrublands meet the montane forest ecosystem. High-altitude cravings won't be satiated, but anyone seeking a stroll or bike ride through serenity will be pleased. Catch the Boulder Run Trail by following the sidewalks on the south side of the amphitheater parking lot, perched at a scenic point overlooking the mountain and Fort Carson to the east. The concrete paths give way to steps. Go down and see the marker for Boulder Run to your right. It stretches shortly to Blackmer's two-pronged trailhead. We walked straight and got the sense that mountain
Columbine Trail, North Cheyenne Cañon North Cheyenne Cañon Park has higher destinations, such as Mount Muscoco. That's one of the wilder escapes, along with St. Mary's Falls. But the Columbine Trail, spanning the mouth of the canyon to the upper reaches, might be the best way to experience the park's beauty. The Lower Columbine trailhead is behind the Starsmore Discovery Center. It's easy to forget the closeness of the road once among the grasses and shade, the calls of birds and chirps of bugs and rushing of the creek. You'll be craning your neck at the curious walls and towers all around. At 0.6 miles, the trail switchbacks to the left, climbing until spilling back down to the road. Cross to the trail on the other side,
Bluffs Regional Park, Lone Tree Every trail has a purpose. And while the trademark trail in Colorado climbs to high altitudes with unparalleled views, many others are designed to simply get users out of their houses. Take, for example, the modest loop at Bluffs Regional Park, essentially in the backyard of some not-so-modest homes. Lone Tree residents of the gated, stucco-roofed neighborhood wake and get the blood flowing on the path circling a grassy knoll. Runners and horse riders share space on the 8- to 9-foot tread. Hard-core outdoor enthusiasts will dismiss it as just another urban trail, but those wanting a quick workout and the simple delights of nature are satisfied. Going clockwise or counterclockwise on the
Lizard Rock West of Colorado Springs and past Lake George, the Tarryall Mountains are wrongfully overlooked. They're set upon the Lost Creek Wilderness, a stream-fed expanse of rocky wonder 50 miles from the Springs or Denver. While Coloradans are fixated on higher elevations, this serene escape awaits discovery. Lizard Rock is but one destination where the imagination runs free. From the parking lot at the Spruce Grove Campground, you can make out the chameleon-looking head in the distance, its arching back and tail above the trees. Take the path behind the bathrooms and cross the bridge. A sign at the other end of the shimmering water points Lizard Rock to the left.
Mount Cutler Many Colorado Springs outdoor enthusiasts have shied away from Mount Cutler, one of the most pointed-to destinations for out-of-towners wanting to experience the city's beloved North Cheyenne Cañon Park. Flatlanders fare well on the short trail to a rocky top with terrific views. The scenery spoils those who hardly work up their heart rate, but that's the beauty of the Springs, where residents can feel deep in nature just minutes after the stress of work, for example. If that's what you desire but are running short on time before dinner, Cutler is a solid choice. The mountain is named for Henry Cutler, a pal of Gen. William Jackson Palmer, who envisioned an experience like this for the resort town he
Barneys Dome Barneys Dome watches high over Ute Pass, an impossible-to-miss sight driving west from Colorado Springs. The rock formation appears like a throne. And indeed, anyone up for the hearty adventure is granted a seat with awe-inspiring views. But the dome is hardly ventured, and that might be for the best. Some route-finding skills are required, as well as some considerable fitness. From Cascade, head up Park Street to the Heizer trailhead. Heizer has a lot of similarities with Barr Trail, from the constant elevation gain, to the summer wildflowers, to the mountain vistas. The difference is the popularity. You just might find yourself alone at the rocky overlook before 2 miles - a good place to catch your breath and
The Challenge Hill, Castle Rock Almost 50 miles north of Manitou Springs resides the little brother of the town's famous outdoor attraction. When dreaming up the ambitious Philip S. Miller Park, Castle Rock looked to the Incline. The Challenge Hill was born, becoming the centerpiece of the state-of-the-art community park that opened in 2014 and continues to expand. The 200 timber steps aren't nearly as daunting as the railway-turned-footpath that climbs nearly 2,000 feet in less than a mile. But with multiple laps, locals get their desired workout. And with the ease of parking, they don't regret sticking around rather than driving down Interstate 25 and navigating the tourist-heavy Manitou.
Castle Trail, Mount Falcon Park John Brisben Walker dreamed of a "castle in the clouds" or, as the project became known, a "Summer White House." The entrepreneur in the early 1900s envisioned U.S. presidents vacationing on his scenic mountain property not far from Colorado's Capitol. But fundraising failed, and the dream crumbled to the foundation that remains today, along with a 1911 cornerstone at the edge of a cliff. It is now the destination at the end of a trail. Jefferson County's Mount Falcon Park is a go-to escape for Denverites - though with the crowds, not all would consider it an escape. On summer weekends, cars line the streets of the neighborhood beside the east parking lot, preferred for the longer portion of
Spruce Mountain loop Between Colorado Springs and Denver, the most scenic stretch of Interstate 25 is near Larkspur. It's easy to look out the window and wish to be in that countryside, exploring those fields and cliffsides. At Spruce Mountain Open Space, you can do just that. The Douglas County trails are well-marked and well-made, and the mountaintop loop is the way to go. You might see the highway, but here birdsongs drown out the sound of traffic. From the parking lot, continue straight on the wide path. Go left into the woods of ponderosa pine and Douglas fir, following the sign for the mountaintop trail, which eventually widens to the delight of equestrians. Soon the path leaves the shade and skirts ridges that appear
Mays PeakOf the summits from North Cheyenne Cañon Park, mounts Cutler and Muscoco are most popular. The opportunity to reach two mountaintops from one trail is hard to pass - impossible, literally, as the trailhead sits beside the road from the park's main entrance. Lesser known is Mays Peak, with a trailhead reached by foot or bike. It's easy to see why motorists miss their access to High Drive. The wide, dirt road follows a ridge with broad views of the canyon before bending to overlooks of the city and plains. This is the most straightforward way to Mays Peak's trailhead. The other, more forested route is through Jones Park. After 1.3 miles on High Drive, come to the four-way trail junction. Look right to see a path
Iron Mountain, Manitou Springs Manitou Springs is famous for being the gateway to America's Mountain. From town, people walk to Barr Trail and embark on the 13.1-mile hike to Pikes Peak. Lesser known are the trailheads of lower-profile mountains. They, too, are found in town, hiding in neighborhoods. They're not as heralded as the route to the 14,115-foot summit or to the uber-popular Incline. But anyone who seeks them is guaranteed solitude and views. Take Iron Mountain, for example. The trailhead is up Pawnee Avenue, the street rising up the hill at the downtown stoplight. But for a worthwhile extension of this trip, we recommend starting at the Intemann trailhead reached off Ruxton Avenue.
Raccoon Trail, Golden Gate Canyon State Park Less than an hour's drive from Denver is an enormous outdoor hub. Hikers, mountain bikers, horse riders, rock climbers, anglers and hunters are all invited to Golden Gate Canyon State Park, its wild 12,000 acres sprawling across two counties. Not many state parks offer backcountry camping as Golden Gate Canyon does. And with all there is to see and do, an overnight makes plenty of sense, whether in the backcountry or at the sites maintained year-round. From Reverend's Ridge Campground perched at 9,100 feet, one trail is a good first trek in the park, leading to the best views of the Continental Divide. Raccoon Trail starts behind the service station at the campground.
Lake of Glass, Rocky Mountain National Park If you've never been to Rocky Mountain National Park, be advised: The hike to Lake of Glass should not be your introduction. Certainly, more treacherous journeys can be had in the 265,000-acre treasure, such as the ascent up resident fourteener Longs Peak. But there are many other safer bets if you're unfamiliar with the park or not in the best backcountry shape - options in which you won't be scrambling up beside a waterfall to the destination. Rockymountainnationalpark.com, the go-to Web source, calls the final approach to Lake of Glass "one of the park's better kept secrets - unmarked, inconspicuous, and at first glance, unlikely.
Homestead loop, Mueller State ParkFor residents of Colorado Springs and Woodland Park, Mueller State Park is a go-to, all-seasons getaway. Nearly 40 miles of trail web through 5,000 acres, where wildlife sightings are common in spring-fed meadows framed by forests and Pikes Peak granite. Fall is the best time to visit, when golden aspens everywhere make the park more picture-perfect. The loop we present here won't grant the mountain views of another trip we reported on Outlook Ridge. Nonetheless, start on the Homestead Trail for a solid introduction to the park. The wide trail, numbered 12, tumbles down to a grassy, hilly patch. You'll think you're strolling through a pastoral painting amid the serenity.
Paint Mines Interpretive Park Many consider the drive east of Colorado Springs dull, with nothing to see but flat prairie and steadily developing neighborhoods. But all eyes widen at a 750-acre expanse that emerges out of nowhere off U.S. 24. Throughout this colorful state, nothing is quite like Paint Mines Interpretive Park. With her sorcery involving water, wind and erosion, Mother Nature has left a masterpiece: Tall sandstone spires and hoodoos morph between pigments of purple and orange. A gully weaves through the formations, contributing to the nearly 4-mile-long figure-8 path encompassing the rugged park.With the loops washed out in many places, we recommended not fretting to find a "proper" trail.
Quandary Peak, east ridge routeWhen climbing season comes around (June through September), novices look to 14,265-foot Quandary Peak as the way to break into Colorado's fourteener craze. None of the state's 54 summits above 14,000 feet should be viewed as easy, but this one outside Breckenridge is considered relatively friendly to fit beginners. That is because it requires no technical skill; the top can be reached on foot, as long as the hiker has the leg strength and lung capacity. Following Quandary's "standard" route along the east ridge, you'll reach the summit in just 3 miles. But don't take the journey lightly. If you're not accustomed to the altitude, you'll feel it immediately.
Seven BridgesEveryone needs a quick escape. And in Colorado Springs, many find it on a path that enters silent woods - silent except for the rushing North Cheyenne Creek. They find solitude as they focus on the steady climb, counting seven lumber bridges on their way to a clearing. North Cheyenne Cañon Park offers more challenging trips (Trail 624 to St. Mary's Falls) and arguably more scenic destinations (Mount Muscoco). But especially on a hot day, two or three hours are wisely spent on the Seven Bridges Trail.Reach the cool water by starting on Gold Camp Road, the wide, gated path at the west side of North Cheyenne Cañon's top parking lot. Seven Bridges Trail, marked as Trail 622, starts at the 0.8-mile mark on the
Templeton Trail, Palmer ParkPalmer Park is the rugged, wild escape that Gen. William Jackson Palmer intended for Colorado Springs residents when he donated the property. Unfortunately, advocates today say, it's also an example of an underfunded parks system. Posted maps are outdated, trail signs damaged beyond recognition, and more markers are needed. Templeton Trail can be difficult to follow. But it's central to the bizarre beauty of Palmer Park, where one never really gets lost among the bluffs and hoodoos close to the city's center.Start on the wide path on the north side of the Yucca Flats parking lot. Templeton Trail begins with the thin spur on the right, stretching through grasses and Gambel oak before
Heizer TrailHeizer Trail has a history as deep as Barr Trail's. The former, however, is not nearly as visited as the latter. Ascending from the town of Cascade, which Colorado Springs then-Mayor David N. Heizer helped develop in the 1880s, the trail does get enough year-round use so it stays easy to follow, with snow packed down on the north-facing slope it straddles. Wildflowers burst in the summer. Fall colors are brilliant in the fall. And the variety of mountain vistas make the trail worthy of greater popularity. From Cascade, head uphill on Park Street to the trailhead. The thin path relentlessly climbs and switchbacks through the woods for 1.69 miles, gaining 1,350 feet to the craggy overlook where some choose to
Goose Creek Trail to Shaft House, Lost Creek Wilderness Sprawling across 119,790 acres, and only 50 miles from either Colorado Springs or Denver, the Lost Creek Wilderness is stocked with countless wonders. One could spend a lifetime exploring the 130-plus miles of footpaths, feasting upon rock formations, lakes and mountain plateaus. More than the eye candy, the solitude is what makes the wilderness so great. For some reason - the relatively low elevation? The spread-out variety? - Lost Creek doesn't get the crowds. If you haven't been, this day hike is an excellent introduction and suitable for any season. The destination offers a glimpse into the history of the area.
Buckhorn Loop After hikers and mountain bikers debate how to spend their mornings and afternoons in North Cheyenne Cañon, they often decide on a loop trail that crosses Mount Buckhorn. The single track skirts a ridge from where the area's signature mountains are in clear view: Pikes Peak is joined by the likes of Cheyenne Mountain and Mount Rosa. This quick escape deserves the hype. Start from the canyon's "hub" parking lot at the top, where Gold Camp Road and High Drive meet. Start through the gate on the lot's west side, following the wide, dirt road. At 0.68 miles, a path bends to the right, up into the woods. The spur is maybe 30 yards after the sizable fire ring to the left; if you've come to the North Cheyenne Creek
Talon Trail, Cheyenne Mountain State Park Colorado Springs is fortunate that this former ranchland entered the public trust in 2006. Cheyenne Mountain State Park encompasses 21 miles of multi-use trails that grant the rare prairie-to-peak experience. Peaceful grasslands meet diverse woods that meet the foothills. Of course, the centerpiece is the region's second most famous mountain to Pikes Peak: Cheyenne Mountain. At some point, the Dixon Trail is anticipated to be finished and opened, leading visitors to the summit. For now, the park's premier path is the Talon Trail. From the Limekiln parking lot, start through the meadow and enjoy views of the mountain's rugged majesty. You'll hang left, following Talon's yellow
Manitou Incline Does any other trail in Colorado inspire so many addicts? The Manitou Incline has closed three times over the past three years for construction projects lasting three months, sending devout users into painful withdrawals. Their latest period of pain lust ended last week as officials gave the OK for Timberline Landscaping to lift the gate at the trailhead that had been in place since August, when crews began repairs on the upper-most portions of the former railway-turned- famous stair stepper. "Incliners" can once again find their strange euphoria at the foot of Pikes Peak.
Lost Lake, Indian Peaks Wilderness Outside the town of Nederland is the rare alpine lake that is supremely scenic but doesn't require much physical prowess to reach. The fact that the trail to Lost Lake is so family-friendly contributes to its popularity, along with the fact that the crowds from Boulder are about 20 miles away. Parking can be tricky, especially in winter when the dirt road to the Hessie trailhead is closed. During any season, you're likely to find cars lining Eldora Avenue from the quaint village of cabins and abandoned structures. The hassle is worth it. The big, snowy paths frequented by snowshoers and cross-country skiers make this an all-season adventure.
Hogback Valley/Lion Trail, Red Rock Canyon Open Space For outdoor enthusiasts, it's a relief the initial plan for what is now Red Rock Canyon Open Space didn't work out. The private landowner had grand ideas for high-rise towers and commercial centers before the city of Colorado Springs' purchase in 2003. So the land remains a natural paradise to be enjoyed by hikers, bikers, equestrians and rock climbers who turn off U.S. 24 and quickly swap the city scene. There are countless ways to mix up adventure, as suggested by the trail maps posted at the often-busy parking lot. We recommend a loop that showcases much of the classic scenery this city has to offer. The Lower Hogback Trail starts at the eastern edge of the east
Royal Arch, Boulder Whether we like it or not in Colorado, we have to share. We can't have the trails all to ourselves, especially when they lead to an awe-inspiring sight. A weekend drive to Boulder's Chautauqua Park entails a sometimes-lengthy search for a parking spot. And the hike to the Royal Arch sometimes means stopping for hikers coming through narrow passages - on our recent trip we thought a traffic light might be appropriate. But always, we're left breathless by the rock bending high in the woods at a stunning overlook. The relentless ascent also takes the breath away. The climb starts immediately on Chautauqua Trail, up through the meadow where the city's famous Flatirons loom - the slabs angling high over
Red Rocks, Woodland Park Colorado is full of surprises. Trails and roads lead to all sorts of geological wonders in unexpected places. Outside Woodland Park, a U.S. Forest Service campground is called Red Rocks Group, but at the parking lot you won't find any sign directing you to the awe-inspiring namesake. It hides, bizarrely, in the woods a short distance away. Off Colorado 67 north, turn into the lot and see the trail immediately to the passenger side. The singletrack heads south into an aspen grove. Don't expect a physical challenge, as the campground's trail system follows a flat surface that hardly changes. You're here for the massive sandstone formations that emerge through ponderosa pines not a half-mile away from
Blodgett Peak We cannot blithely recommend this trip up the prominent point in northwest Colorado Springs. Reaching the rugged, 9,423-foot summit is not for everyone. Heed city parks' warning found at Blodgett Peak Open Space's parking lot: "[R]oute finding can be difficult and treacherous. Serious injuries and fatalities have occurred on Blodgett Peak." While the trail system here caters to families and seniors on morning strolls, Hummingbird Trail is better suited for experienced mountaineers. It disappears in rocks and loose soil along harsh grades in Pike National Forest. Though downed logs directed us through the thick woods, landscapes change over time.
Teller County's higher country is graced with big groves of aspen, making the forest just west of Colorado Springs a prime hiking destination as the tree leaves glow gold. You can't go wrong on the backside of Pikes Peak with the Crags Trail or the Lovell Gulch Trail we recently spotlighted in this space. Here, we propose an adventure that leads to a unique sight. Right off the road to historic Cripple Creek, the trailhead neighbors an abandoned railroad tunnel. You'll start into the woods on a path that immediately rises and switchbacks. Leave behind the traffic on Colorado 67 - busy especially in fall - for the tall spruces and pines. The dominating sound becomes the running water
Visit while the summer lasts. It's best to see these two reservoirs while they're not frozen. Though they remain popular for ice fishing, the view isn't the same as when the sunlight dances on the water below conifer-covered slopes. See for yourself what makes this one of the area's best places for a quick, serene escape, a favorite especially for families with young kids. The trail is largely what brings bunches of city dwellers to the otherwise quiet hamlet of Palmer Lake, between Colorado Springs and Denver. The two reservoirs are situated behind the town's namesake lake, tucked into the rugged beauty of Pike National Forest.
What better way to support the facelift at the heavily used Bear Creek Nature Center than with heaping plates of Buffalo Gals barbecue, calico beans, colorful summer salads and a heavenly array of desserts. Smells from the grills filled the hills nearby had signaled the annual Happy Trails fundraiser on Aug. 25. Sharing all the good news was Todd Marts, county recreation and cultural services manager. Bear Creek Nature Center received $100,000 from Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers to help spruce up and update the popular 2002 exhibits that are showing a bit of loving wear and tear from 140,000 annual visitors. Another $150,000 comes from the county.
It is tempting to drive another half-hour or so on the road leading to Golden Gate Canyon State Park. But maybe you're really itching to get out of the car and into nature. Jefferson County Open Space's Mount Galbraith Park will relieve you and reward you. With less than 5 miles of trail, the park at the foot of its 7,247-foot-tall namesake is simple and boasts outstanding canyon vistas. Your only option at the parking lot is the Cedar Gulch trail, the "stem" of the "lollipop" path that rounds the mountain. Begin your escape of traffic noise by starting on flat, sandy ground that eventually turns steep and rugged.
If you have a visitor in town, you'd be wise to show off North Cheyenne Canon Park. It represents what some consider to be Colorado Springs' greatest characteristic: how one minute you can be downtown and another minute immersed in nature. And there's plenty to show off along this trail leading to one of the park's more prominent points. At the half-mile point it splits off to the left to Mount Cutler. Hang the other way for the longer, more challenging option. The grander views of Mount Muscoco come with the price of more ascents, beginning nice and steady with the timber steps that start soon after the spur, up through patches of scrub oak. Continue along the ridgeline above the dense, rolling
HAPPY TRAILS: HORSETOOTH ROCK, FORT COLLINSIf you're an outdoor lover living in Fort Collins, this trail doesn't sound like a good idea. "Hike these trails instead of Horsetooth Rock" reads a headline from the town's paper. Don't expect seclusion at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, where Larimer County charges $6 for day visitors. If the crowd and fee disappoint you, the views won't.Your destination is the highest point of the park, the striking formation in sight from afar. Horsetooth Rock has the shape of a hogback and is steeped in Native American legend.The scenery is supreme immediately as the trail rises through wide grassland, allowing for lookouts to Horsetooth Reservoir tucked in this hilly countryside west
HAPPY TRAILS: MOUNT HERMANSeeking a quick escape into nature? You won't go wrong with this Monument-area trail, which comes with the added bonus of a scenic drive. Here we propose a short out-and-back, but perhaps you'll want to join the crowds who take Mount Herman Road to find a weekend camping spot in Pike National Forest. The trail begins at a Forest Service post marked 716, which was hidden in the shrubs on this visit. Its place, however, was no secret due to the vehicles parked on the side of the road, which climbs above 9,100 feet, allowing passengers and careful drivers sweeping views of the town and far plains. The road curves where the trail starts into the woods, following a creek and dense vegetation.
HAPPY TRAILS: PULPIT ROCK PARKThe web of trails through Pulpit Rock Park offers fantastic views of the city and, from the top of the rock formation, a panoramic view of the Rockies. This park can be a choose-your-own-adventure. The loop around the park is about 4 miles, but a straight shot from the parking lot to the top of Pulpit is a quick and hard 2 miles.From the parking lot, a counterclockwise hike will take you through a mild-hilled meadow to the base of the Pulpit formation. The climb is steep with slick and loose rocks, so mind your feet. At the top, catch your breath and then spend some time exploring all the crevices and crannies.
HAPPY TRAILS: UTE VALLEY PARK LOOP TRAIL Fantastic mountain views meet city panoramas at the family friendly Ute Valley Park Loop Trail. Social trails web through the park, but the wide sandy path will take you on a loop featuring mild inclines and a wooded walk across a ridgeline. From the parking lot, head counterclockwise on the Yucca Path past a small pond and up a hill with glimpses of Pikes Peak before descending to the valley floor. Climb around on the sandstone rocks and check out some cool formations, such as the small arch and "mini ravine." The path leads farther into the valley before winding up into the forest. Look for a sign marked Scrub Oak Trail and take a right. Perhaps the best views of Pikes Peak
HAPPY TRAILS: Section 16 The secret's out. Before its new signage, the trailhead had been rather inconspicuous off Gold Camp Road. Even still, people have filled parking spots near Section 16 on the regular, especially during weekends. The trail has become one of the city's most popular, and for good reason. For one, the views are spectacular. For another, it's a good workout. And, as beloved as it is, it still feels more secluded than other local outdoor hotspots, such as the Manitou Incline or some trails within North Cheyenne Cañon Park. The counterclockwise route begins with timber steps that climb through scrub oak.
Outlook Ridge Trail at Mueller State Park We in Colorado Springs are spoiled by the proximity of Mueller State Park, a gem among this state's protected places. You'll find some of the best fall colors inside or outside the park as you drive along the aspen-flanked Colorado 67. The trails, which the park numbers for its organization, combine for 55 miles and are at elevations that average 9,600 feet. The plains-to-peak views are always easy to find. Here we spotlight trail No. 7, the one called Outlook Ridge, which loops on a rugged but family friendly route. What makes the trail one of the park's favorites is its opportunity for variety.
UTE INDIAN TRAIL Say hello to all those crazies at the Manitou Incline. Wave as you go on your far less tortuous way. This historic trail starts directly to the right of the stair stepper's base, and while challenging at points, this option allows many more chances to breathe and enjoy the view. You'll see the first of many interpretive signs early on: The Ute Indian Trail is considered one of the country's oldest migratory paths, with native people having used it about 10,000 years ago. They did not have the sight of power lines as you'll have. But perhaps the natural vistas were similar: The great, green hillsides above Manitou Springs rise with you on your initial climb. Soon Garden of the Gods and the eastern plains enter
The mountains overlooking Boulder inspire a longing to reach their summits. This trail leading up one is beloved by locals and venturers from afar. You'll realize the popularity as you search for parking on most days - limited spots go for $5 at the Gregory Canyon trailhead, but cars typically line the road to it as well as surrounding residential streets. Whatever the hassle, the hike is worth it. Vast panoramic views await anyone willing to take on the climb. The early portion of the path is rather arduous, with timber steps trying to keep in place on the rugged terrain; at points, you might have to use your hands to get over rocks. Eventually the trail enters the shade of thick woods. If you detect a sweet aroma, that's the
With summer upon us, the mountains are calling. In Colorado Springs and the colorful state beyond, opportunities for adventure are endless. And we here at The Gazette want to help you on your way. "Happy Trails," a weekly feature spotlighting wild paths near and far, is back by popular demand. We've heard your wishes over a nearly five-year hiatus, and we're pleased to relaunch the series just in time for Saturday's National Trails Day, as recognized by the American Hiking Society. We know how overwhelming it is trying to visit all of this area's grand nature escapes, let alone those options across Colorado.
Sylvan Lake Description: Awe-inspiring mountain views await those who seek this peaceful hideaway out west off Interstate 70. The birds chirping likely will be the dominant sound around the 42-acre lake, which, perhaps to the delight of anglers, is reserved for non-motorized boats. Rent a kayak or canoe if you please during the summer. The White River National Forest frames the park, tucked beneath golden slopes of aspen. Take a leisurely stroll or bike ride around the water, or embark for adventure into the national forest, which also entices big-game hunting. With the surrounding wilderness, the park serves as a base camp. Tents, trailers and RVs set up at 46 sites. Cabins and yurts are also available for reservation.
ChatfieldDescription: With plenty to do on land and water, the park is a bustling playground for Denverites. The prairie meets the South Platte River at this animal-friendly destination. Parking and corrals are reserved for equestrians who have a 3-mile loop trail to themselves, and horses can be rented at nearby Chatfield Stables. Dogs can run free in an open area spanning 69 acres; they otherwise must be leashed on the park's roughly 26-mile trail network. About 12 miles are concrete and accessible to handicapped people. Swimming and boating is popular in the summer, as is fishing and camping at 197 sites, all with electric hookups. Campgrounds for large groups are also available.
A closer look at Eleven Mile State Park, located west of Colorado Springs near Lake George. This might be the top water destination among local outdoors lovers. Mountains frame the 3,400-acre reservoir perched at almost 8,600 feet. The park maintains land sprawling around the lake, enticing adventure on foot or bike, with some roads open to dirt bikes and ATVs. Of the park's 348 campsites, 25 are reserved for backcountry explorers. Those sites are found along the park's orienteering course, which extends 3.1 miles, with instructions that visitors follow with their compass. Back at the water, motorized and nonmotorized boaters share space. Anglers praise the reservoir for its stock of trophy-sized trout. Swimming not allowed.
A closer look at Ridgway State Park, located in southwestern Colorado. Some Coloradans swear that this area on the Western Slope is the most scenic place in the state. The visual treats are on a full platter at this recreation paradise a short drive from Ouray. The San Juan Mountains flow in the background of a sparkling reservoir, a delight among water sport enthusiasts and anglers. The Uncompahgre River is a hot spot for fly fishing. The Enchanted Mesa Trail, spanning 2.5 miles through a pasture overlooked by jagged peaks, is most popular among hikers and bikers. Roughly 15 miles of trail encompass the park, with most of the paths on a natural surface. An overnight would be wise. Take advantage of one of the three developed campgrounds or one of the three yurts.
A closer look at James M. Robb-Colorado River, located near Fruita. The park follows five sections - "a string of pearls," as it is fondly known. One area outside Clifton is called Connected Lakes, where day-use visitors enjoy three bodies of water on a non-motorized boat, or they hike or bike the 5 miles of trail winding around the lakes. The Colorado River section outside Fruita forms the park's west end, and camping is an option here with views of Colorado National Monument. Swimming is allowed at Island Acres on the east side. The Corn Lake section is yet another spot for anglers.
A look at Rifle Gap State Park near Glenwood Springs. Description: Pristine waters lay beneath the Grand Hogback, the Western Slope's majestic ridge spanning 70 miles. It's a prime setting for water sport enthusiasts and anglers, who have made the park a popular ice fishing destination. Still, summer rules here with a beach for swimming and 89 sites for camping, divvied up for tents and trailers. Eyes stay peeled for an abundance of wildlife.
A look at Roxborough State Park near Castle Rock. Description: Those famed red rock formations at Garden of the Gods? The like can be found outside of Denver, rising majestically from the meadows across this park's 3,300 acres. Hiker-only trails lead to a variety of picture-demanding overlooks. Roughly 14 miles of paths can be traversed, the most challenging and scenic of which is the 6.4-mile venture up the 7,160-foot Carpenter Peak. Birders come for the array of species found at this Important Bird Area, as named by the Audubon Society.
Lone Mesa Description: The park is a sight to behold, but only for a select few: The general public is barred from visiting the 12,000-acre property due to "inventorying and stewardship of its unique and rare natural resources," according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife brochure. Special permits are granted to big-game hunters through an annual lottery that takes place every July. Herds roam the terrain rising higher than 8,000 feet in elevation in this southwest pocket of the state, with glorious mountain vistas awaiting atop the mesa. Activities: Hunting, horseback riding and off-highway vehicle riding allowed with special permit, volunteer projects, arranged research. Wildlife: Elk, black bears, deer, turkey.
A look at Elkhead Reservoir near Steamboat Springs. Description: In stark contrast to its barren surroundings, the reservoir spans 900 acres through the rolling Yampa Valley. The park is treasured by Moffat County residents, who have nowhere else in the near vicinity to turn for water recreation. The backdrop of distant peaks adds to the serenity of the picnic-worthy place. Boaters share the reservoir with swimmers and anglers. It's first-come, first-served at the campground with 16 basic sites.
A look at St. Vrain State Park near Denver. Description: Longs Peak and Mount Meeker loom to the west of this park, used widely as an escape for urbanites in Denver just down the interstate. A series of ponds span across 790 acres, with most limited to non-gas-powered boats; low-speed motors are permitted on Blue Heron Reservoir. Anglers delight in a variety of fish, and a similar variety of birds await wildlife lovers.
Yampa River Description: The park places its headquarters in northern Colorado, in the scenic valley outside Steamboat Springs. But adventure awaits up and down this iconic river's 134-mile stretch from Hayden to Dinosaur National Monument near Utah's border. The length includes 13 access points with boat ramps. Rafting outfits set up along the water that features mostly tame rapids. Undeveloped campsites can be found along the whole riverside, with the campground at the headquarters offering 50 sites, 35 of which are for RVs.
A look at Crawford State Park in western Colorado. Description: The 400-acre reservoir sitting 6,600 feet high on the Western Slope is but one scenic aspect of the area; Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park lies a short drive away. But here lies a sliver of the vicinity's paradise: shimmering waters overlooked by mahogany peaks. Surrounded by pinon-juniper woodlands and shrub-covered uplands, the lake hosts boaters as well as anglers who have a good variety to catch. Two campgrounds with electric and water hookups accommodate tents and trailers.
A look at Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area in Salida. Description: It's an adventure paradise as the river comes alive each spring with snowmelt. The area is one of the more popular whitewater rafting destinations in the country. Kayakers, canoeists and more daring stand-up paddleboarders also take on the river's 150 miles from Leadville to Lake Pueblo. Bring your own craft or hook up with an outfitter that will lead the way to either calm, family-oriented waters or more raucous rapids. Anglers delight in the long stretch of gold medal water. Climbers scale the nearby canyon walls. Activities: Whitewater rafting, fishing, rock climbing, camping, hiking and biking along trails throughout area.
A look at John Martin Reservoir State Park in southeastern Colorado. Description: Colorado's eastern-most state park is a massive oasis, with a body of water that has been called "a sapphire on the plains." The reservoir built against the Arkansas River has made this place a birder's retreat, with more than 370 species documented. There's plenty of room for motorized and nonmotorized boaters as well as for anglers and summertime swimmers. There's hiking, biking and horseback riding through upland prairies and cottonwood groves. The stars are said to show off here for campers.
A look at Paonia State Park near Crested Butte. Description: It's as primitive as state parks come. The narrow 330-acre reservoir emerges in a heavily wooded canyon, nestled beneath the Ragged Mountains on the Western Slope. There are no hiking trails. The state park also has no available drinking water. There are two campgrounds with no hookups or bathrooms. Paonia is only open during the summer months. If you're a water sport enthusiast or someone simply desiring an out-of-sight slice of Colorado, the park is for you.
A look at Cherry Creek State Park located in Denver. Description: Denver residents appreciate the quick getaway from the urban hubbub. The park on the southern side of the Mile High City features a simple, mostly multiuse 35-mile trail system, with almost half of it paved and heavily trafficked. The paths span through prairies, marshes and deep stands of cottonwood trees. Boaters and anglers flock to Cherry Creek Reservoir, which is home to ramps and marinas. Other amenities include a family shooting range, a model airplane field, stables offering horse rentals and an off-leash area for dogs.
A look at Highline Lake near Fruita. Description: Smackdab in the barren outskirts of Fruita is this vast body of water, attracting swimmers, anglers and every kind of boater across the valley. Boating opened this month, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife spreads this advice: Arrive early. For a less-frequented spot, check out nearby Mack Mesa Lake, reserved for nonmotorized craft. Off the water, the site recognized by the National Audubon Society is popular among birders. A handful of singletrack loops draw mountain bikers.
A look at Vega State Park near Grand Junction Description: The park to the far west has a name that stems appropriately from the Spanish word meaning meadow. The tall grass here surrounds a 900-acre lake, nestled at 8,000 feet along the slopes of the world's largest flattop mountain, Grand Mesa. Wildflowers burst in the summer, and the aspen-lined hillsides glow in autumn. Hikers, bikers, snowshoers and snowmobilers can venture from park grounds into Grand Mesa National Forest. Overnighters might take advantage of five rustic cabins available year-around.
A look at Mueller State Park near Divide. Description: The park is a Front Range gem, located west of Colorado Springs just outside Divide - home to the highly worthy post-hike stop Paradox Beer Co. Mueller boasts 55 miles of rugged trail, some reserved for cyclists and some for horseback riders, sloping at moderate grades through forests in Pikes Peak's shadow. In the summer, carpets of wildflowers sprawl. In the winter, three furnished log cabins accommodate cross-country skiers, sledding families and hunters of the park's 800-acre designated area.
A look at Trinidad Lake State Park near Trinidad. Description: Campers might set up base to explore enticements surrounding the park, situated between the historic Santa Fe Trail and the Highway of Legends. Or campers might stay put in this peaceful paradise, where pine-covered hills rise and grasslands span either side of the lake. Visitors partake in water sports or explore 9 miles of trail through terrains low and high, with mountain vistas from flat plains and rocky cliffs.
A look at Lake Pueblo near Pueblo. Description: Peaks meet prairies and prairies meet 4,600 acres of water at one of Colorado's more popular state parks. Motor boaters and wakeless enthusiasts alike get their thrill on the lake, with marinas on the north and south end. Campers flock year-round to some 400 sites. Mountain bikers delight in the park's singletrack system through terrain that stays relatively dry in the winter.
A look at Lory State Park near Fort Collins. Description: This 2,590-acre playground in the northern Front Range has something for everyone. About 26 miles of trail braid through pine forests, rock-walled gullies and grassy glades. There's also an equestrian course.
A look at North Sterling State Park near Sterling. Description: At this nearly 3,000-acre reservoir in the Eastern Plains, fields of gold span forever and bluffs jut up in the distance. The lake hosts every kind of water sport enthusiast while on land hikers, bikers and horseback riders can loop the shoreline on a 3.5-mile trail. The warm-water fishery offers a wide array of catches for anglers. Two campgrounds with full hookups are open year-round.
A look at Pearl Lake State Park near Steamboat Springs. Description: Less than 30 miles from Steamboat Springs, a 167-acre reservoir glimmers on a clear day, and Farwell Mountain rises mightily against it. Anglers seek the cutthroat in the wakeless water while others come for a rugged, backcountry experience: no-frills camping on the shore and remote adventure in neighboring Routt National Forest.
A look at Stagecoach State Park near Yampa. Description: Nestled along a 3-mile reservoir in the flourishing Yampa Valley, the park is popular among water sports enthusiasts. The lake has a full-service marina and areas designated for the wakeless bunch. About 8 miles of trails braid through Stagecoach, with two gravel pathways reserved for hikers.
A look at Golden Gate Canyon State park near Golden. Description: The 12,000-acre park offers sweeping mountain vistas along 12 trails that vary in length and difficulty. Raccoon Trail is a must - a 2.5-mile loop through the forest that starts at Panorama Point Scenic Overlook, where you can take in 100 miles of the Continental Divide. The park houses 20 campsites, five cabins and two yurts that are up for grabs year-round. Six ponds are regularly stocked for anglers.
A look at San Luis State Park near the Grand Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Description: Enter a dreamscape - a mosaic of wetlands, mountains and dunes. Throughout this park's 2,054 acres, visitors can catch views of the Sangre de Cristo peaks and Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Four miles of flat, gravel trails take hikers, bikers and horseback riders through a unique ecosystem with a variety of wildlife.
A look at Harvey Gap State Park near Glenwood Springs. Description: Fishing dominates the activity of this day-use park on the Western Slope, with a 190-acre reservoir sitting 6,500 feet high in woodlands of cedar and sagebrush. In the warm months, sailing, canoeing and swimming are popular, and so is picnicking in the shade of cottonwoods along the shore, lined by the dramatic ridge that is the Grand Hogback. Other than ice fishing, winter visitors might go to the park to snowshoe or cross-country ski.
A look at Staunton State Park near Denver. Description: A bounty of scenery awaits past the gates of Colorado's newest state park, opened in 2013. Take a 10.8-mile hike and be rewarded with Elk Falls, regarded as the highest waterfall within an hour's drive from Denver. Lions Head, the peak tipping slightly 9,450 feet in the sky, looms in view most anywhere in the 3,828-acre park. More than 20 miles of trails take hikers, bikers and horseback riders through meadows and forests, past ponds and granite cliffs. Climbers can take on the Staunton Rocks area, with more than 60 established routes.
MancosDescription: The San Juan Mountains offer the backdrop to calm waters spanning 200-plus acres at this southwestern getaway. The wakeless Jackson Gulch Reservoir attracts canoeists, kayakers and sailors, and the park's 5.5 miles of trails are mostly singletrack, much to the delight of mountain bikers. The network is also open to hikers and equestrians and connects to trails in the surrounding national forest along with the Colorado Trail. Visitors might set up base at the park's two campgrounds. Two yurts are available for reservation year-around.Activities: Boating, biking, hiking, horseback riding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, camping, fishing, wildlife viewing.
Castlewood Canyon Description: Canyon walls rise as high as 60 feet from the prairie floors of this park, a 30- to 45-minute drive north of Colorado Springs. Hikers follow 14 miles of trails winding high to those walls and low along Cherry Creek. The riparian communities of willows and cottonwoods span along the bank, and climbers often are spotted heading up the canyon. Bring the dog, but keep it on a leash. The trails are off-limits to bikers. Activities: Trails for hikers and equestrians, rock climbing, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, wildlife and bird viewing Wildlife: Popular summer home to turkey vultures, with other birds including bluebirds, canyon wrens and golden eagles; bears, elk, bobcats, deer,
DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering people a way to save money on Black Friday by making all 42 state parks free that day. The Denver Post reports that Colorado is joining several other states in encouraging residents to appreciate their parks the day after Thanksgiving, usually known as a big shopping day. For those who aren't shopping, agency Director Bob Broscheid says they can start a new family tradition of enjoying state parks for free. Parks and Wildlife is hosting the "Great Waddle Walk-off" on Friday at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton, where people can come out for a 3-mile walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
State ForestDescription: If you desire a Rocky Mountain National Park without the crowds, here's a good bet. State Forest's vast wilderness has the many high-country terrains to explore, from mountain slopes to open meadows. The views - especially the ones complemented by the park's multiple alpine lakes - are majestic. Between Fort Collins and Steamboats Springs, the land is open to hikers, bikers, equestrians and four-wheel drivers. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are popular in the winter. No description of the park is complete without the mention of moose: Last year's population was 600 within the park and its surrounding area.
NavajoDescription: This 2,100-acre park near the state's southwest corner has the reputation of being Colorado's Lake Powell. Sure, the scale is much different: About 300,000 visit the Navajo Reservoir each year compared with 2 million at Lake Powell. But the places serve the same role: They are beloved water getaways. Sailboats, motorboats and kayaks glide across Navajo's waters, which stretch south into New Mexico along the San Juan River. Activities: Swimming; sail and paddle sports; water skiing; fishing; camping; wildlife viewing.Wildlife: Elk, deer, beavers, muskrats, river otters, jackrabbits and numerous bird species, with bald eagles known to hunt along the lake in the winter.
Description: A triple waterfall cascading 70 feet down moss-choked limestone is at the center of this unique getaway in northwest Colorado. It's a scene captured widely by photographers, and one that makes Rifle Falls one of Colorado's most visited state parks. It feels like a step into the tropical. Stay awhile at one of the area's campsites - 13 drive-in, seven walk-in - and explore the dark depths of the surrounding caves. Those can be reached by hiking any of the three short trails that lead through the lush surroundings and to the top of the waterfall. The Bobcat Trail follows East Rifle Creek to the Rifle Falls Fish Hatchery, one of the state's larger trout producers. The creek, by the way, is popular among anglers, who have been
Description: Avid anglers like to keep their destinations secret. But a secret Spinney Mountain is not, with the area's fishing waters in South Park having one of the state's three "Gold Medal" designations. The park, nestled along the South Platte River, hosts sanctioned fishing competitions frequently. Colorado Parks and Wildlife stocks the 2,500-acre reservoir with trophy-sized trout, waiting hungry in the shallows after the ice melts. To the disappointment of ice fishermen, the park closes every year typically in mid-November when the ice settles and opens back up in April. If not for the fish, go for the idyllic getaway and gorgeous views of the Collegiate Peaks. Water sports are allowed on the reservoir, and picnic areas are set up
Barr LakeDescription: Binocular-wielding visitors flock to this 1,900-acre prairie reservoir northeast of Denver. Barr Lake is a birder's sanctuary, with more than 350 species recorded dating to the 1880s. Of particular interest are the bald eagles that come to roost during winter. Allow the folks at the nature center to suggest a good viewing spot. A couple of short nature trails lead out of the center, and the park's best offering is the nearly 9-mile loop around the lake that is open to joggers and their dogs as well as bikers and equestrians. Boat motors are limited to 10 horsepower, making the waters calm and ideal for kayakers and sailors. Activities: Birdwatching; fishing; cross-country skiing/snowshoeing; archery
Eldorado Canyon Description: This Front Range oasis is a treasure piece for nearby Boulder. Many rock climbers visit, eager to test the soaring sandstone cliffs that go by the names of Wind Tower, Whale's Tail and the Bastille, among others. With its handful of scenic trails, the canyon is also a draw for hikers and bikers. The most challenging of the trails is the Eldorado Canyon Trail, a 3.5-mile trek that gains more than 1,000 feet. Activities: Rock climbing; trails open to hikers, bikers and equestrians; cross-country skiing; snowshoeing; fishing in South Boulder Creek; hunting in Crescent Meadows parcel.
Lathrop State Park Description: A common criticism among the few received by Colorado's outdoor recreation scene is its lack of offerings on the water. That criticism doesn't exist here on these 1,594 acres under the gaze of the Spanish Peaks. Martin Lake and Horseshoe Lake cater to motorists and non-motorists alike, with Martin reserved for the jetskiers and boaters, while Horseshoe is wakeless, a prime spot for canoeists, kayakers, and the growing number of standup paddleboarders. Picnics on the beach are popular, as is fishing. Have your clubs in tow and take advantage of the state's park system's only golf course, spanning 3,110 yards with nine holes. Along with the Spanish Peaks, trail users are treated with views of Greenhorn
Welcome to a new feature as part of our new Out There section, coming to you every Friday. Here, we'll spotlight one-by-one Colorado's 42 state parks, the lands from the vast prairies to the soaring mountains that have been set aside for your enjoyment. Whether it's a day on the water or in a forest or a night of camping under the stars, whether it's cross-country skiing or rock climbing or sitting back to watch the wildlife, these escapes offer something for everyone year-round.We'll start with the park in our backyard.Cheyenne MountainDescription: The views should not be missed in this open space on the city's southern boundaries.