Deutsche Bank sees consecutive losses
Deutsche Bank posted its second straight quarterly loss, as the troubled lender absorbed costs from its sweeping restructuring and its key fixed-income business performed poorly.
Shares in the bank closed down 7.9% Wednesday, among the weakest performers in the Stoxx Europe 600 index. The stock had its steepest daily fall since September 2016, according to FactSet.
—
Starbucks posts higher profit
Starbucks said stronger sales in the U.S. bolstered results in its latest quarter.
The coffee chain on Wednesday reported global comparable-store sales rose 5% in the company’s fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a 4% gain on that metric. Comparable sales rose 6% in the U.S., Starbucks said.
Overall, the company said quarterly revenue rose 7% from a year earlier to $6.7 billion.
—
VW warns global
car market slowing
FRANKFURT, Germany • Volkswagen says its profits jumped 44% in the third quarter thanks to a more profitable mix of vehicles in its lineup but warned that global car markets are slowing more than expected and lowered its forecast for annual sales.
After-tax profit rose to 3.98 billion euros ($4.42 billion) as revenues rose 11% to 61.42 billion.
The sales margin of 7.8% exceeded the goal of 6.5-7.5% as vehicles bringing higher profits took a larger share of sales.
Sony says 1H net profit off 15%
TOKYO • Sony said Wednesday that its net profit fell 15% in the first half of the year, though strong sales of entertainment and imaging sensors offset weakness in the games sector.
Tokyo-based Sony, which makes Bravia digital TVs and the Aibo robotic dog, upgraded its earnings forecast for the full fiscal year on expectations for stronger sales and lower taxes.
Sales dipped 2% from a year earlier in April-September, to 4 trillion yen ($37.2 billion), it said.
—
Lyft raises outlook
Lyft raised its outlook for the year and built on recent Wall Street momentum with results that showed a 63% increase in revenue and more earnings per rider using its ride-hailing app.
The results prompted Lyft to improve its full-year guidance for the second quarter in a row. The company said it expects annual revenue to of $3.57 billion to $3.58 billion, up from $3.47 billion and $3.50 billion.
—
MetLife climbs
MetLife reported higher revenue and earnings for the third quarter, helped by the insurer’s hedges against low interest rates.
Revenue at MetLife, one of the biggest publicly traded life-insurance companies in the U.S., rose 15% from the year-ago period to $18.68 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $16.37 billion.
A big part of the revenue increase was a $1.25 billion net derivative gain. Companies can purchase derivatives to hedge the effects from lower interest rates. Revenue from premiums rose 5.3% to $10.78 billion.
news services