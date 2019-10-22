McDonald’s falls short on profit
McDonald’s needed promotions and price increases to help boost sales in the third quarter as the world’s biggest burger chain by revenue works to lure more customers.
Shares of McDonald’s, up 18% in 2019 through Monday’s close, slid 4% as third-quarter sales and earnings from the world’s biggest burger chain fell short of expectations.
—
P&G: strong sales
Procter & Gamble said sales rose across all of its business lines in its latest quarter, as consumers continued to pay higher prices for household goods despite slower global growth and worries about tariffs.
The maker of Tide detergent and Pampers reported sales rose 7%, continuing a streak of solid growth.
—
UPS boosts profit
United Parcel Service benefited from a continued surge in overnight air shipments in the third quarter, as speedy next-day delivery increasingly becomes the standard for online orders.
UPS said the high demand for next-day shipping, with volume up 24% in the U.S., and strong cost management helped the company boost profit in the period. Overall U.S. volume rose 9%.
—
Lyft: profit in 2021
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. • Ride-hailing company Lyft expects to be profitable on an adjusted earnings basis, before factoring in costs such as interest, taxes and depreciation, a year ahead of analysts’ expectations, co-founders said Tuesday.
The projection for profitability by the end of 2021 is Lyft’s first commitment regarding its timeline. Lyft in August projected 2019 revenue to be $3.47 billion to $3.50 billion.
—
Lockheed record
Lockheed Martin expects its order backlog to reach a record $140 billion by the end of the year, showing the resilience of some U.S. defense companies in the face of domestic budget pressures and geopolitical turmoil.
The world’s largest defense company by revenue said while it expects sales growth to slow next year following surging sales of missiles, space systems and its F-35 combat jet in 2019, it will still generate more cash.
—
UTC outlook up
United Technologies Corp. raised its profit outlook for the year as it recorded higher quarterly earnings and revenue driven largely by its 2018 acquisition of airplane-parts maker Rockwell Collins.
For the full year, the Farmington, Conn., aerospace company now expects adjusted per share earnings to be between $8.05 and $8.15, up from its previous outlook of $7.90 to $8.05.
—
Chipotle online
Chipotle is selling more burritos as the chain pushes online sales, though handling deliveries is coming at a cost.
The company said online sales grew 88% during its third quarter, now accounting for 18% of its business. But delivery expenses grew during the quarter ending in September, and administrative costs increased compared to the year-ago period.
news services