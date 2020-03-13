Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties issued a public health order in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, which will prohibit events involving 50 or more people.
The public health order will go into effect in the mountain counties immediately, and the issue will be reevaluated April 8.
After several individuals in the counties tested positive for the virus, the order is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce the number of potential deaths caused by the disease.
Gatherings with less than 50 attendees are recommended to take precautions such as social distancing, encouraging proper hygiene and discouraging attendance of those particularly vulnerable to the disease, such as older individuals and those with compromised immune systems.
The order defines events as “a gathering for business, social or recreational activities,” but does not apply to settings in which avoiding congregating is impossible, such as lift lines, restaurants, workplaces and schools.