WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump on Friday hailed the apparent handover by North Korea of the remains of 55 U.S. service members, publicly thanking leader Kim Jong Un for “keeping his word” as the White House tries to maintain momentum on denuclearization talks.
Trump praised Kim during remarks on the South Lawn and announced that Vice President Mike Pence will attend a repatriation ceremony when the remains of the troops killed in the Korean War are transferred to Hawaii next week after being examined at Osan Air Base in South Korea.
“I want to thank Chairman Kim in front of the media for fulfilling a promise that he made to me,” Trump said after a U.S. military plane carrying the remains in coffins landed at Osan. “These incredible American heroes will soon lay at rest on sacred American soil.”
The turnover marked the first transfer of U.S. remains from North Korea since 2007, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis raised the possibility that the Pentagon could deploy military teams to the North for the first time since 2005 to continue to search for fallen U.S. troops.
Former U.S. government officials cautioned that North Korea’s action — while a positive step for military families which have sought closure for decades — should not be viewed as a sign that Kim’s regime is demonstrating a greater willingness to work toward denuclearization.
“It fits a very familiar pattern of North Korea’s negotiating square-dancing,” said Daniel Russel, a high-ranking Asia policy official in the Obama administration.
Trump sought to use the moment to tout progress on his signature foreign policy issue. A week after the summit, Trump falsely asserted North Korea had already turned over remains of 200 soldiers.
The nuclear talks have faltered since the Singapore summit, however, as Pyongyang has lambasted the U.S. for what it has called the Trump administration’s “unilateral and gangster-like demand for denuclearization.”