A Dutch Bros fundraiser raised nearly $43,000 this month for the family of a Colorado Springs high school student recently diagnosed with cancer.
The city's six Dutch Bros coffee shops donated the proceeds from each drink sold Dec. 17, raising $42,905.53 for the Noah Richardson's family, a news release says. Richardson is a student at Coronado High School.
"We are so proud to be a part of the Colorado Springs community," Cody King, operator of Dutch Bros Colorado Springs, said in a news release. "So many people came out to help us raise funds for Noah, and we feel blessed to donate these funds to him."
The money raised will help with Richardson’s medical needs, the release says. For more information about how to help, visit the Team Noah GoFundMe page.