The driver of a crashed vehicle allegedly attacked police and paramedics responding to the accident in north Colorado Springs Saturday night.
A single car crash at the 500 block of South Rockrimmon Boulevard near Vindicator Boulevard was reported at 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The sole occupant of the vehicle, Jodi Norwood, was exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication and was "verbally aggressive," police said.
Police were forced to remove Norwood from her vehicle after she refused to cooperate, resulting in scrapes to her left hand, police said.
Once out of the car, Norwood struck an officer before police wrestled her to the ground. Norwood also bit another officer and kicked a paramedic before being restrained on a gurney, police said.
Norwood was charged on suspicion of two counts of Second Degree Assault on an Officer, Attempted Second Degree Assault on an Emergency Medical Provider, and numerous other traffic and DUI related charges, police said.