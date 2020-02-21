LAS VEGAS • NASCAR rolled west this week, shifting from the Daytona 500 to Las Vegas Motor Speedway without Ryan Newman.
Newman’s streak of 649 consecutive races dating to 2002 will end Sunday when he misses the second race of the 2020 season as he recovers from a spectacular last-lap crash at Daytona. The rest of the field will be back on the track after the most frightening accident in NASCAR in nearly two decades — one that made many of them think long and hard.
That includes Ryan Blaney, the driver who tried to shove Newman to the Daytona win Monday night and instead hooked Newman’s car into the spin that ultimately turned into an airborne, fiery spectacle with Newman trapped inside.
Blaney was clearly distraught after the race as he paced outside his car, even resting his head in his arms on the roof. He broke his silence as he headed to Las Vegas.
“Have been replaying the events in my head over and over about what I could’ve done differently ever since,” Blaney wrote in a long social media post. “I’m very lucky to have a great family, friends, team and incredible fans that have helped me out this week.”