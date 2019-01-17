When a snow day Scrooge tried to destroy a massive snowman by driving their vehicle through the center, they hit a surprise tree stump.
Enjoying the weekend’s snowfall in Petersburg, Kentucky, Cody Lutz decided to build a snowman with his fiancée, Lucy Sandifer, and her sister, Laura Sandifer.
But someone was not a fan and apparently tried to drive their ATV through the snowman. But their plan was stumped (literally) when they hit the tree in the center. Lutz said he could still see the “snow imprint of a bumper” when he got home. Luckily, Frosty survived the incident – still standing and still smiling.
