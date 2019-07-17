The driver of a 2004 pickup was killed and three passengers were injured Tuesday, July 16, 2019, when the truck crashed and rolled nearly 100 yards down a mountainside west of Boulder, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The single-vehicle crash occurred about 1:51 a.m. in the 1000 block of Flagstaff Road. The force of the crash split the truck’s cab from its bed.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, the 19-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 21-year-old females and a 22-year-old male were also injured in the crash and taken to Boulder Community Health to be treated for serious to minor injuries. Spinal cord injuries also were reported.
A Facebook post from the Daily Camera shows the devastating scene in Boulder County.
The driver’s name has not been released, and the official cause of death is pending an announcement from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office. The cause of the crash is also being investigated.
According to a tweet from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Road was shut down between Gregory Canyon and Panorama Point for several hours while crews investigated the crash and extracted the truck. The road fully reopened at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
🚧 Flagstaff Road has been closed between Gregory Canyon and Panorama Point due to a serious vehicle crash. The hard closure in this ~1 mile stretch is expected to last for at least 3-4 hours and will likely impact the morning commute as @CSP_Boulder investigates. 🚧 pic.twitter.com/PMwd2rAPOv— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 16, 2019