An 81-year-old man died Sunday when the 2009 Mercedes-Benz he was driving went off the road, became airborne, crashed into the side of a hill near Manitou Springs and rolled several times, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The driver, whose name was not released, was partially thrown from the car and died at the scene, troopers said.
The driver was heading west on U.S. 24 and was unable to negotiate a left turn because it was going too fast, the State Patrol said.
The crash remains under investigation. Speed is a contributing factor to the crash. Witnesses who may have seen the vehicle or was passed by the Mercedes prior to the crash and have not provided a statement are asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at (719)544-2424.