Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state. (Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has not opened for the season because of coronavirus concerns.)
Comedy and a movie at FH Beerworks
The brewery, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., presents a comedy night starting at 7 p.m. Friday. FH continues its Car Seat Cinema Series with a showing of “Hook” on Saturday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets cost $20 per car for both events are available at facebook.com/FHBeerworksEast.
Carpool Cinema at Widefield
Widefield High School, 615 Widefield Drive, changed its Movies in the Park series to a drive-in-friendly series called Carpool Cinema. A big screen on the practice soccer field will show “Aladdin.” Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles. The free movie starts at dusk on Friday. Food vendors will be available.
Promenade Shops at Briargate
The Promenade Shops at Briargate in Colorado Springs will be showing “Grease” on Thursday as part of its Carpool Cinema series. The lot opens at 7 p.m. and the movie starts around 8:30 p.m. Tickets, which cost $15 per vehicle, must be purchased online in advance by visiting thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com.
Holiday Twin Drive-In
Fort Collins, holidaytwin.com
The drive-in will host a live concert featuring For King and Country, a Christian pop duo, on Friday. A carload pass, covering four people, costs $132.50. Tickets are available at holidaytwin.com. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 8:30 p.m.
Denver Mart Drive-In
Denver, facebook.com/denvermartdrivein
See “E.T.” and “Back to the Future” Friday-Sunday. Tickets start at $10 per person. Gates open at 8 p.m.
Best Western Movie Manor
Monte Vista, facebook.com/stardrivein
The drive-in is open every night and this week is showing “Zootopia” and “Jaws” starting at dusk. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for kids.
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
Minturn, facebook.com/HighestDrivein
This boutique drive-in will show “Dirty Dancing” on Thursday, “Men in Black” on Friday, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” on Saturday and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on Sunday. Movies start at dusk. Don’t wait to get tickets, as this drive-in only holds 50 car slots per showing. Ticket packages range from $27 to $75.
88 Drive-In Theatre
Commerce City, 88drivein.net
The 88 Drive-In is showing “The Karate Kid,” “Men in Black” and “The Matrix Reloaded” this weekend. Tickets cost $9 for adults and children under 12 are free. The first movie starts at 8:30 p.m.
Tru Vu Drive-In
Delta, mydeltamoviees.com
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “The Grizzlies” will play Thursday-Sunday. The first movie starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $8.50 for adults and kids 12 and up.
Comanche Drive-In
Buena Vista, comanchedrivein.com
See a free performance by For King and Country on Thursday. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. The drive-in will show “Jaws” on Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The movie starts at dusk. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Kids 5 and under are free.
