DowDuPont Inc. cut the asset value of its DuPont Co. agriculture business by $4.6 billion, less than nine months before a planned spinoff of the seed-and-pesticide unit.
The impairment charge reflects weaker markets for farm products since last year's merger with Dow Chemical Co., DuPont said in a regulatory filing. Reduced planting areas and delays in product registrations mean that sales will grow more slowly, while an unfavorable shift to soybeans from corn in Latin America will dent profits.
The disclosure continues struggles in agriculture that DowDuPont has highlighted in recent quarters. Farmers in Brazil are planting more soybeans and less corn, for example, to capitalize on China's retaliatory tariffs against U.S. soybeans. Currency weakness in Brazil, a key market, is also weighing on DowDuPont's farm business.
The DuPont operation's values were set just over a year ago, when the merger with Dow was completed. Since that "high water mark," the economic outlook has worsened, reducing the book value of those agricultural assets, Laurence Alexander, an analyst at Jefferies, said in an investor note Friday.
"The disclosures call out slower growth prospects, delays in commercialization schedules and rising R&D costs as key factors," he wrote. The value of the combined DuPont and Dow agriculture businesses, to be spun off as Corteva Agriscience, isn't necessarily affected, demonstrating "the messiness of merger accounting."
DowDuPont's statement late Thursday said the disclosures don't change the company's earnings expectations.
The shares had declined 18 percent this year through Thursday, while a Standard & Poor's index of materials companies dropped 12 percent.