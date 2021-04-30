The first order of business when arriving at the Pikes Peak Summit Complex is stepping up to the counter where fresh-baked “World Famous Donuts” (as signs at the previous Summit House promised) are sold.
The basic doughnut is served as is — plain, simple and delicious. Four years ago, a fudge-dipped option was introduced, and it again will be offered inside the complex. New this summer are light toppings — including sugar, cocoa, cinnamon, cardamom, coriander and nutmeg — that guests can sprinkle onto doughnuts.
The price for the sweet treats are $1.29 each, $1.99 for a two-pack or $4.99 for a six-pack. Get ‘em while they’re hot!