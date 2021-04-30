072918-life-donuts-002.jpg (copy)

A photo illustration at the summit of Pikes Peak.

 Kelsey Brunner

The first order of business when arriving at the Pikes Peak Summit Complex is stepping up to the counter where fresh-baked “World Famous Donuts” (as signs at the previous Summit House promised) are sold.

The basic doughnut is served as is — plain, simple and delicious. Four years ago, a fudge-dipped option was introduced, and it again will be offered inside the complex. New this summer are light toppings — including sugar, cocoa, cinnamon, cardamom, coriander and nutmeg — that guests can sprinkle onto doughnuts.

The price for the sweet treats are $1.29 each, $1.99 for a two-pack or $4.99 for a six-pack. Get ‘em while they’re hot!

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

