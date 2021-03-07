A rising tide tends to lift all boats, but you find out who’s swimming naked when the tide goes out.
This pearl of investment wisdom is attributed to Warren Buffet. In a domestic stock market that’s been rising at an impressive rate for over a decade, it might be time to check your bathing suit, so to speak.
Studies have shown that attempts at market timing are often not lucrative. Let’s look at why. There is a difference in what’s called a “paper loss” and an actual loss. A paper loss is when your investments decline in value, but you don’t sell them during the downturn. In other words, you lost money on paper, but didn’t actually lose money, because you didn’t sell. But if you sell the stock market investments when stock prices are falling, you’ve had losses that you might not have never actually realized if you’d just held on until the market recovered. This is a particularly poor investment strategy when you invest in a well-diversified portfolio of mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). If you’re investing in individual stocks, and the fundamentals of the company have changed, you might be well served to realize the loss by selling that stock and putting that money in a better investment. But with diversified investments in mutual funds and ETFs that are designed to meet your long-term goals, selling investments because of a market decline turns your paper losses into real losses.
The same error can be made during a recovery. Let’s say you sold your diversified market holdings during the downturn. You’ve had all that money in cash and now the market is starting to increase. After you feel like it’s safe to go back in the market, you put your money back into those stock mutual funds and ETFs you sold while they were declining. You’ve missed the initial growth from the recovery and your returns are likely to be less than if you’d stayed in those investments, rather than jumping in and out of the bumpy market. You might also have some unpleasant tax and transaction cost results.
Many investment professionals do not believe in the viability of marketing timing — knowing exactly when to get into and out of investment markets. But perhaps the worst form of misguided market timing is chasing past returns. If you’re picking your current mutual funds and ETFs based on what has done well within the last year (or even the last several years), you may be missing the funds that will do well in the coming years.
Set guidelines for your investments that can help you meet your life goals and weather financial storms. Make your adjustments to the parameters you’ve set for your investments based on your evolving life situation, such as getting closer to retirement. Then make adjustments to the portfolio based on keeping it in alignment with your parameters.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.