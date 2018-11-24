LONDON • Nicolas Roeg, a director of provocative and otherworldly films who gave Mick Jagger and David Bowie enduring screen roles, has died. He was 90.
The British director of “Don’t Look Now” and many other films died Friday night, his son, Nicolas Roeg Jr., told Britain’s Press Association.
He didn’t provide details about his father’s death during a brief telephone call with the association.
During the 1970s, Roeg sent Jenny Agutter and his son Luc Roeg on the Australian Outback odyssey “Walkabout;” gave Jagger a big-screen role in the thriller “Performance,” co-directed with Donald Cammell; and plunged Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland into psychological horror in “Don’t Look Now.”
“Don’t Look Now” became famous for its realistic depiction of sex. Roeg said later that rumors the sex had been real were “very flattering” because that meant people felt the film was authentic.
Sutherland said Roeg was “a fearless visionary. He was a liberating joy to work for.”