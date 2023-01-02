For goodness’ sake, winter is here weather or not you like it! Winter preparedness and safety are snow joke. Don’t be caught off-guard this season. Familiarize yourself with simple winter-weather and snow-safety tips to keep the falling flakes from disrupting your winter wonderland.
Be ready when the flakes start to fly, by considering a few key tips:
Allow yourself extra time for travel
The City begins plowing designated streets once four inches of snow has accumulated, or as conditions require. Allowing for extra travel time is essential during bad weather.
Plan your driving route in advance
The City is responsible for maintaining 62 miles of road. This does not include our major byways, US-24 and CO-67. The Colorado Department of Transportation is responsible for clearing those roads.
Know your city’s Snow Priority Routes
The City prioritizes specific routes in order to best serve the citizens of Woodland Park. The areas which receive top priority include:
- Emergency service routes for fire, police and ambulance safety
- Bus and sidewalk routes to area schools
- Secondary streets
- Alleyways and cul-de-sacs
See and be seen
- Driving with your headlights on during inclement weather helps plow trucks and other drivers to see you more visibly and prevent accidents.
- When bad weather hits, do your best to move any vehicles OUT of the road. Snow-covered cars left in the road are problematic for clearing snow properly, emergency vehicle access and visibility by plow drivers.
Snowplow safety
To keep your families and our crew members safe, the following measures are exceptionally important:
- Everyone appreciates a little “elbow room.” Please allow plows extra room by not following behind them too closely.
- Never pass a plow truck. This creates a safety concern for you and our drivers.
- Pack your patience. If you see a plow on the roadway, slow your speed. Plows drive slowly and with greater caution for traffic safety and to ensure they’re doing their jobs to the best of their ability.
- While giant snow piles are tempting to play in, please keep children safe from passing plows by discouraging play near roadways and on recently plowed piles.
Work smarter, not harder
It’s likely we have all experienced winter misery by finally finishing shoveling a driveway, only to have a plow come by shortly after, clogging up the end of the driveway. Did you know there’s a tip to help avoid this?
- Do NOT throw driveway snow into the street — this creates safety concerns for our plow drivers and emergency/first responders. It’s also unlawful per our City Code.
- Worried about road-snow being pushed into your driveway? Clearing a few feet on either side of your driveway where it meets the road can help prevent road-snow from being thrown back into your freshly cleared driveway.
- Be a good neighbor! Clearing snow can be strenuous work. If you’re able, consider lending your neighbors a helping hand in shoveling.
Dress for the weather
We all know wearing warm clothing keeps us cozy from the winter elements — but what about outfitting your car for the season? Snow tires or snow chains are a must-have for winter in the mountains! Get familiar with your local chain laws.
Don’t flake it til you make it! Be ready for winter’s icy arrival so you get home sleet home safe and sound. Your Public Works department works diligently all season to ensure safe roads for all our City’s residents to travel. With over 62 miles of roadways to maintain, their job is an important one for our community! Currently, Woodland Park employs three full-time plow drivers to provide snow services to our community … please be patient as we are working as quickly as we can!
Have questions about how infrastructure is maintained throughout Woodland Park? Our Public Works Department can be reached Monday-Friday with questions or concerns by calling 719-687-5293.
Kristen Higginbotham is communications specialist for the City of Woodland Park.