WASHINGTON (WE) - Former President Donald Trump was hit with three new additional charges in special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents investigation.

Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, accused the former president Thursday evening of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property in a new superseding indictment filed in the classified records case.

The Justice Department named a third defendant in the case, Carlos De Oliveria, the head of maintenance at Mar-a-Lago. Prosecutors say Trump acted as the co-conspirator to try and delete the footage and also charged him with an additional Espionage Act charge.

Trump now faces 40 counts in the investigation following his June 8 arraignment in South Florida.

The new charges accuse Trump of acting with De Oliveira and Trump's other co-defendant, Walt Nauta, in trying to delete the footage.

De Oliveira, 56, allegedly tried to determine how long security footage was stored on Mar-a-Lago's system, according to court filings. It says he later told another employee of the Florida resort that "'the boss' wanted the server (deleted)."

The new filings also allege De Oliveira and Nauta of conspiring secretly, at times walking among the bushes outside the IT office where the security footage was located.

Prosecutors also added a 32nd document to the list for which Trump is facing charges of violating the Espionage Act.

The subsequent indictment in the classified documents case comes as a federal grand jury in Washington, convened Thursday in a separate special counsel investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election.