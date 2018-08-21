Last season the Doherty football team ended the season with a bad taste in their mouths.
At 7-3, the Spartans finished just short of a 5A playoff spot thanks to a few decimal points on their RPI ranking — despite holding a better record than some of their opponents who made it in.
This season coach Jeff Krumlauf said he’s not going to let the RPI keep them from the playoffs — and it all begins with a season-opening test against Cherry Creek.
Doherty welcomes its 5A foe on Thursday, hosting the first regular season football game in the Pikes Peak region.
“Everyone is fired up, we’re excited to get out there,” said Krumlauf, who coached his team to a 28-10 win over Vista Ridge in a preseason scrimmage last week. “To be the best you have to beat the best. Cherry Creek year in and year out has proven to be a top-tier team and that’s what we looked at when we put our schedule together. When you play top teams you have to bring your A game all the time, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”
Cherry Creek enters the 2018 season perched atop the 5A CHSAA preseason poll thanks in part to its Division I quarterback Alex Padilla. Last year the Bruins rode Padilla’s 2,600 passing yards to the 5A quarterfinals.
“They are an extremely well-coached team, they have a great tradition and great athletes, but the last time I checked we all put our pants on the same way,” Krumlauf said. “The chip on the shoulder is real with these guys. They’ve been very successful and there’s only a couple teams they haven’t gotten and they’re hungry.”
To help limit Padilla’s powerful arm and one of the state’s top offenses, Krumlauf said his defensive coordinator Dwight Hale has prepared the Doherty defense for the Cherry Creek offense stacked with Division I talent.
“They say offense wins games and defense wins championships, so our defense takes pride in that and they’re ready for the challenge,” Krumlauf said. “Cherry Creek has a lot of guys on their offense who have Division I offers, these boys don’t look at it like, ‘oh, man’ they look at it like, ‘that’s pretty cool, this is a great opportunity for me to showcase my abilities as well.’”
Doherty returns a fair number of upperclassmen with experience, including senior running back Gage Vanaman, who has been chomping at the bit to prove his worth for the Spartans. Behind running backs like 1,500-yard rusher Julian Cooks, Vanaman has had to embrace other roles on the team.
“He’s a kid I’ve known since he was in 6th grade and this is what he’s been waiting for forever. He’s understood his role year in and year out and now it’s his time,” Krumlauf said, adding that he expects a physical challenge ahead of them. “We just have to do what we do, and stick to the plan.”
Doherty will also see a new man under center, who has been training alongside some of the best to prepare for his new role as a Spartan.
Junior quarterback Brandon Becker appeared in just two games as a sophomore, according to MaxPreps, but this summer trained alongside Padilla at Jenkins Elite.
“He’s a leader and he does things the right way,” Krumlauf said. “We’re really excited to see him put a really good game together and lead his team down the field.”
BRUINS-SPARTANS AT A GLANCE
Game data: Thursday, August 23 at Garry Berry Stadium, 7 p.m.
Last time out: Cherry Creek claimed a 33-27 home win over Doherty in the second game of the 2017 season.
Media: Follow @LindseySquints for live updates
Teams: The Cherry Creek Bruins completed their 2017 campaign 9-3, making it to the 5A state quarterfinals. In 2018, the Bruins were voted as the top 5A team in a CHSAA preseason poll, voted upon by coaches and select media members.
Cherry Creek graduated 34 seniors last year, but returns one of the state’s best arms in senior Alex Padilla, a Iowa commit, who last year threw for more than 2,600 yards.
Doherty returns a large number of underclassmen to the Spartan roster, including 37 seniors and 48 juniors. Thursday expect senior running back Gage Vanaman to bust onto the scene, ready to make an impact. Junior quarterback Brandon Becker could also surprise people, Thursday. After playing in just two varsity games as a sophomore, according to MaxPreps, Becker spent the summer training alongside Padilla at Jenkins Elite.
This offseason Cherry Creek added another headline-worthy name to its roster — Beth Buglione, who made waves last year as the first female head football coach in Colorado history. Buglione was tasked with coaching the Nederland Panthers, an 8-man squad that still had trouble putting enough athletes on the field. The program was canceled in January after suffering a 0-7 season including two forfeits due to low numbers.
But since, Buglione has made the jump to 5A, coaching the Bruins’ offensive line.