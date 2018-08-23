Not much went right Thursday night for the Doherty football team in its season opener against Cherry Creek.
It all started with a muffed punt in the 56-7 defeat.
On 4th-and-3 on their first possession, Doherty missed the execution on the attempted punt and instead ran it up the middle, but came up one yard short, setting up No. 1 Cherry Creek deep in Spartan territory. And it didn’t take long for the Bruins to capitalize.
Cherry Creek junior Jayle Stacks scored on a two-yard rush, and the avalanche began.
The Bruins scored four more times in the first half, holding Doherty to just 79 offensive yards in the first 30 minutes.
PHOTOS: Doherty vs. Cherry Creek
But Doherty coach Jeff Krumlauf had a simple message for his players at halftime.
“We said you only have one choice right now when your back is against the wall,” Krumlauf said. “What are you going to do about it?”
Kicking off to Cherry Creek to start the second half Doherty made its first stop of the game, forcing the Bruins to punt. It gave the Spartans some much-needed fire, but an interception on Dohery’s second play from scrimmage all but extinguished the excitement.
“We overthrew it just a little and when they got the ball back it was like, ‘well, that’s not what we wanted to do,’” Krumlauf said. “But we talk about it all the time, it’s the little things with this team. The bottom line is that is a very good football team, and they’re extremely well coached and they have some pretty good talent. It just didn’t go our way tonight.”
The Spartans found the end zone midway through the fourth quarter thanks to a speedy drive led by running backs Gage Vanaman and CJ Puleo. Puleo ran for seven yards for the touchdown to break Cherry Creek’s shutout.
“I thought for game one, we played hard and did some good things,” Cherry Creek coach Dave Logan said. “I have high respect for (coach Krumlauf) and I think he is made of the right stuff. He gets his kids ready to play and they’re excited to play, and I do think Doherty will be a good team before its all said and done this season.”
Cherry Creek quarterback Alex Padilla threw for four touchdowns, and sophomore Myles Purchase made a big play on special teams, picking up a fumbled kickoff return and running it back for a Bruins touchdown.