Doherty's Schafer Reichart is fighting for his life at a children’s hospital in Denver after a case of the flu turned into a life-threatening infection.
Reichart, a sophomore, is a staple on the Doherty basketball team averaging 9.1 points per game in his first varsity season. Many basketball teams, coaches and former players from around Colorado have sent the Reichart family well-wishes with photos, videos and words of encouragement on social media.
A GoFundMe page was created to relieve some of the financial stress of medical bills and other expenses for the Reichart family which has raised over $5,500 in 14 hours.
A meal train was also set up for the community to provide meals for the Reichart family as they continue to travel back and forth to the hospital as he recovers.
According to a post on Twitter by the Doherty boys' basketball team, Reichart was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Denver on Wednesday.
"(Wednesday night) was very tough and uncertain night for his family but Schafer is a fighter!" the post said.
Another post stated that Reichart was diagnosed with Myocarditis, a condition caused by a viral infection that affects the heart’s ability to pump blood and causes an abnormal heart rhythms.
“Last night was peaceful - Schaf had rest and sleep after struggling greatly for a few hours,” the post read. “The ECMO machine saved his life. It’s taking blood out and putting oxygen back in his blood and back into his heart.”
The post, a screenshot from a closed Facebook group which was posted to the Doherty basketball Twitter account, said Reichart was also placed on a ventilator to help him breathe steadily.
“This is all very miraculous and very serious,” the post said. “He is squeezing our hand and nodding his head. A little while ago he whispered “wa” and did a sign for “water.” They said that was amazing!”
SPARTA family, Yesterday, our soph varsity guard Schafer Reichart became very ill suddenly and was airlifted to Children’s. Last night was a very tough and uncertain night for his family but Schafer is a fighter! For updates on Schaf, see the link below https://t.co/Fk31eiWuH8— Doherty Basketball (@Doherty_Hoops) January 24, 2019
The Coronado Community is behind you Schafer! @DHSAthletics @D11Athletics pic.twitter.com/csyaNm6uCB— Coronado Basketball (@Coronado_Bball) January 25, 2019
The Terrors are behind you Schafer! Keep fighting! @Doherty_Hoops @DHSAthletics pic.twitter.com/mEkVxUD7Rg— Palmer Athletics (@terrorathletics) January 25, 2019
This is bigger than basketball. Prayers up for this young man, his family and the Doherty community. https://t.co/Kcqt68s7eA— Grandview Boys Hoops (@GHSWolvesHoops) January 25, 2019
Thoughts and Continued prayers to Schafer. #SpartaStrong @DHSAthletics https://t.co/CnMc9onifd— Tiger Athletics/Activities (@CCHSAthletics_) January 25, 2019
Prayers for Schafer, his family and team @Doherty_Hoops. https://t.co/y2MhGW5iM9— BMHS Boys Basketball (@boys_bmhs) January 25, 2019