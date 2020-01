Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman proposed to his son's ex-girlfriend Moon Angell just seven months after the death of his wife Beth.

The 66-year-old television personality seemingly popped the question in a teaser clip from The Dr. Oz Show posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

An obviously emotional Dog could be seen turning to his girlfriend and asks: 'Moon Angell, will you marry me?'

The moment appeared to come out of nowhere as his love-interest quickly turned to him with her mouth agape.

