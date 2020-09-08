NEW YORK • In the early days of the pandemic, doctors noticed something about the people severely ill from COVID-19: Many were obese.
The link became more apparent as coronavirus swept across the globe and data mounted, and researchers are still trying to figure out why.
Excess weight increases the chances of developing a number of health problems, including heart disease and diabetes. And those are among the conditions that can make COVID-19 patients more likely to get very sick.
But there’s some evidence that obesity can increase the likelihood of serious complications from a coronavirus infection. One study of more than 5,200 infected people, including 35% who were obese, found that the chances of hospitalization rose for people with higher BMIs, even when taking into account other conditions that could put them at risk.
Scientists are still studying the factors that might be at play — the way obesity affects the immune system may be one — but say it’s another example of the pandemic illuminating existing public health challenges.
Obesity might be one reason some countries or communities have been hit hard by the virus, researchers say.
In the United States, the obesity rate among adults has climbed for decades and is at 42%. The rate is even higher among Black and Hispanic Americans.
The increased risk for serious COVID-19 illness appears more pronounced with extreme obesity, or a BMI of 40 or higher.
Researchers say multiple factors likely make it harder for people who are obese to fight a coronavirus infection, which can damage the lungs.
Carrying around a lot of extra weight strains the body, and that excess fat could limit the lungs’ ability to expand and breathe. Another issue is chronic inflammation, which often comes with obesity.
Inflammation is a natural way our bodies fight harmful intruders like viruses. But long-lasting inflammation isn’t healthy and could undermine your body’s defenses when a real threat arises.