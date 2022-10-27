FILE — A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intakes on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 26, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Divers have found another set of human remains at drought-stricken Lake Mead near Las Vegas. A Lake Mead National Recreation Area statement said Thursday that a National Park Service dive team confirmed on Oct. 18 that a bone believed to be human had been found a day earlier at Callville Bay. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)