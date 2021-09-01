District 49 leads Colorado Springs-area schools in active COVID-19 outbreaks with four of seven, according to public health data released Wednesday.
The district is home to four outbreaks, at Horizon Middle School, Odyssey Elementary School, Remington Elementary School and Power Technical Early College (a charter school), according to weekly data released Wednesday from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment and El Paso County Health.
Two Colorado Springs School District 11 schools are home to active COVID-19 outbreaks, according to state data: Adams Elementary School and Mann Middle School. One Academy District 20 school, Legacy Peak Elementary School, is also home to an outbreak.
The county health department has no plans to issue a mask mandate for schools, said Michelle Hewitt, spokeswoman for El Paso County Health.
At least two District 49 schools had suspended in-person learning as of Wednesday. Vista Ridge and Patriot high schools announced this week that they would be closed for in-person instruction. Both have potential outbreaks that are being investigated, Hewitt said.
Vista Ridge made its announcement on Tuesday in a communication to families that stated the school would be closed until at least Sept. 7, after the Labor Day holiday. The school will shift to virtual instruction, and all in-person extracurricular activities are also suspended until after Labor Day, according to the message.
A sign posted on a door at Patriot High School on Wednesday stated that the campus was closed “due to multiple staff out sick.” The school gave no timetable on a possible re-opening date but advised of “possible e-learning this week.” District spokesman David Nancarrow said "a number of in-person activities" are still scheduled to take place at Patriot, but did not specify which activities.
In a Tuesday message to families, Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy, a D-49 charter school, said its 4th, 5th and 6th grade classes were placed in quarantine Monday and will be taught virtually until Sept. 7, “citing several students and one teacher testing positive.” Since PTAA is a K-8 school, the quarantine affects nearly half of its student body. County health is investigating a potential outbreak at the school, Hewitt said.
In a Wednesday message to families, Skyview Middle School said that multiple 6th-graders have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Nancarrow said District 49 has been in "constant collaboration" with El Paso County Public Health concerning outbreaks in the district.
The 25,000-student district, headquartered in Falcon, announced in August that it would not adhere to state or county public health recommendations on masking, contact tracing or reporting of individual positive COVID-19 cases.
“We are not under any mandatory conditions or requirements related to public or individual health,” district leadership wrote in an Aug. 19 memorandum. “D-49 staff will not act as enforcement agents for public health recommendations.”
The memo was written in response to a statement by Gov. Jared Polis during an Aug. 18 press conference. When asked if D-49 was legally required to report positive COVID-19 cases to public health, the governor replied, “Of course, cases are reported to county health, and need to be reported to county health. That is the law, and that is unambiguous.”
In the memo, D-49 leadership said they “respectfully disagree” with Polis’ contention that the law is unambiguous, citing guidance from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that states schools are required to report positive cases only if they perform the test themselves, on site.
The district further stated that, according to state guidance, schools and child care facilities are encouraged, but not required, to report known single COVID cases.
The state health department recently clarified that single known cases, as well as outbreaks, must be reported under state statute, Hewitt said.
When asked if District 49 was cooperating with county health officials, Hewitt said, "They are working with us."
During an Aug. 12 district Board of Education meeting, Chief Education Officer Peter Hilts said quarantines did students more harm than good last year, and that students and staff would be on the honor system concerning personal illnesses during the upcoming school year.
“We have a lot of empirical data,” Hilts said. “We know that we over-quarantined last year, and we know that the disruption of those mitigation efforts turns out to have been more harmful than the disruption of the disease process itself.”
Hewitt pointed out that District 49 resumed school earlier than some other districts, which could at least partially explain its relatively large number of outbreaks.
In a Friday email to families, District 11 said that if the community COVID transmission rate remains at or over 200 cases per 100,000 residents per seven days for five consecutive days, "students, staff and visitors in our elementary schools ... will be required to wear a mask/face covering while indoors, regardless of vaccination status" for 30 days.
The community transmission rate surpassed that threshold on Aug. 26 but dipped under on Sunday, at 199. On Monday it hit 219 and has remained above 200 since, according to county health data.
Cripple Creek-Victor Junior/Senior High School was closed Monday due to quarantines.
An outbreak is now defined by the state health department as five or more cases from different households within two weeks. Last school year it was defined as two or more cases.