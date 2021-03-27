While the first weekend of this year’s men’s NCAA Tournament lacked a true “buzzer-beating” moment, it did provide quite a few unexpected outcomes, leading to somewhat surprising matchups in the Sweet Sixteen. Among other compelling matchups, this round of the tournament features a Pac-12 rematch between Oregon and USC.
Let’s look at how that game is likely to shape out.
Oregon offense/USC defense
I’m hesitant to impute much from the lone meeting between these teams this season (an 72-58 USC win), as Oregon was in a wicked situational spot and Tahj Eaddy buried them with a barrage of 3s that effectively ended the game by the second media timeout. While the rematch should be considerably more competitive, this remains a daunting matchup for Oregon.
The Ducks conduct much of their offense off the dribble with Chris Duarte and Will Richardson comprising a dynamic backcourt duo, and while neither is a natural point guard, their respective skill sets are complementary.
However, the offense can’t exclusively rely upon Richardson and Duarte, and coach Dana Altman desperately needs to find a third scorer in this game. Normally, he would look to Eugene Omoruyi, but USC’s ludicrous length rendered undersized “Eugene from Eugene” persona non grata in the first matchup, and I’m hard-pressed to see him finding much success here either. Altman’s Spread offense is (to borrow a football term) “multiple” and can normally operate off the bounce with the guards or through Omoruyi at the high post, but his cut-heavy motion action isn’t going to work against USC, which grades out in the 98th percentile against cutting action.
USC offense/Oregon defense
Altman defied conventional wisdom by openly embracing a track meet with Iowa on Monday, but he’s generally disinterested in playing frenetic games.
The Ducks press at a top-10 rate nationally and deploy various full-court pressure looks designed to milk clock and force offenses to initiate offense from suboptimal spots on the floor. The college basketball punditry tends to view USC’s backcourt as suspect, but Peterson’s height at 6-foot-8 is a major asset against the press and Oregon’s zone.
The Trojans were ruthlessly efficient in dismantling Kansas on Monday, but Altman’s shifting schemes present a very different challenge, particularly in a tournament setting. Isaiah Mobley didn’t play in the first matchup, though I wonder about USC’s spacing against the zone with both Mobley brothers on the floor. Perhaps Eaddy goes bananas again, but Altman with nearly a full week of prep should have some wrinkles to muck up this game.
Pick: under 137 or better