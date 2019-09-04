WASHINGTON (AP) Disgraced former FBI official and brand-new CNN contributor Andrew McCabe will headline a fundraiser later this month for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.
The fundraiser, which was flagged first by the Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher, will be held on Sept. 21 with tickets selling between $80 and $160 per head. Along with serving as the keynote speaker at the Lancaster County Democratic Committee banquet, the former FBI deputy director will also sign copies of his new book, The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump. Event attendees will also be given the chance to buy copies of the book for $32.50.
In a phone call last month with Lancaster County Democratic Committee members, McCabe said he plans to discuss the following topics:
- "The Firing of FBI Director James Comey and the fallout and aftermath"
- "Russian meddling in the 2016 election"
- "Mr. McCabe’s one-on-one interactions with Donald Trump during his tenure"
- "The Mueller investigations and report"
In other words, he will play the #Resistance's greatest hits.
"Lest anyone thinks this will be a gloomy take on things, Mr. McCabe says he is sure there are brighter days ahead and will talk about why he feels this way," the Pennsylvania political committee states on its website. "Please join us for what is sure to be one of the most interesting evenings we have ever had!"
McCabe is scheduled to speak for roughly 45 minutes, which will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.
If I am a CNN executive, this news makes me deeply unhappy. There is already a question about the wisdom of the network hiring a known and rather famous liar as a contributor.
Remember: A Justice Department inspector general report released last year found McCabe leaked sensitive information about the Clinton email investigation to members of the press, then lied about it to investigators, including then-FBI Director James Comey. The report found McCabe lied also to members of the FBI’s Inspection Division, sometimes under oath. The report even alleges McCabe lied to agents for the Office of the Inspector General.
The authors of the inspector general report have referred their findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia for potential criminal charges, meaning McCabe is currently the target of a federal criminal investigation (funnily enough, McCabe is joined at CNN by another disgraced former intelligence official: former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who was also caught but never prosecuted for lying under oath).
This scheduled Democratic fundraiser just adds another layer to an already awkward situation for CNN.
It was bad enough that it hired a liar to serve as some sort of knowledgeable and (one assumes) somewhat impartial source of information. But now the network cannot even pretend that McCabe is even impartial.