Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis holds up a t-shirt in memory of Kaden Currier after winning the Class 4A 126-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)

 Kelsey Brunner
In the final moments of his Class 4A 126-pound state final victory, Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis kept thinking of one person.

His teammate Kaden Currier.

Allis defeated Pueblo East's Ryan Roth, 11-5, to claim back-to-back state titles. Soon after, he held up to the Pepsi Center crowd a T-shirt honoring his late teammate and childhood friend. The back featured an image of Currier.

Currier, along with his girlfriend and fellow student Avory Kvale, died in a car crash in late December.

Allis became friends with Currier when they were 8 or 9 years old. Back then, Currier's dad started coaching Allis.

"It's such an emotional season," Discovery Canyon coach Marques Bravo said, "so anything that can put a smile on your face is nice."

