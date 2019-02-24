In the final moments of his Class 4A 126-pound state final victory, Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis kept thinking of one person.
His teammate Kaden Currier.
Allis defeated Pueblo East's Ryan Roth, 11-5, to claim back-to-back state titles. Soon after, he held up to the Pepsi Center crowd a T-shirt honoring his late teammate and childhood friend. The back featured an image of Currier.
Currier, along with his girlfriend and fellow student Avory Kvale, died in a car crash in late December.
Allis became friends with Currier when they were 8 or 9 years old. Back then, Currier's dad started coaching Allis.
"It's such an emotional season," Discovery Canyon coach Marques Bravo said, "so anything that can put a smile on your face is nice."