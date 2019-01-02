Discovery Canyon has rescheduled several sporting events this week as the community mourns the loss of two athletes last week.
Kaden Currier and Avory Kvale, both juniors at Discovery Canyon, were killed in a car crash near Monument on Dec. 27.
According to the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference website, Discovery Canyon has rescheduled Friday's boys’ and girls’ basketball games against Sand Creek. The girls’ home C-Squad game was canceled.
The boys’ team will make up its away contest against the Scorpions on Jan. 7, and the girls’ team will host Sand Creek in a make-up game on Jan. 21.
The wrestling team was scheduled to attend tournaments on Saturday; those, too, have been canceled. According to the conference website, the varsity team was to compete in an invitational at Dodge City High School in Kansas, while the JV team had tournaments planned at Bennett and Air Academy high schools.
Discovery Canyon is currently on winter break. Classes will resume on Jan. 9.
Currier was a wrestler like his father Chris, a former CSU-Pueblo national wrestling champion. Chris Currier also helped coach the Discovery Canyon wrestling team. Kvale was a member of the girls’ basketball team with Currier’s little sister Chloe. Kvale also competed on the track and field team.
Celebration of Life services for Kvale and Currier have been set this week. Kvale’s memorial will be on Friday, Jan. 4, at Black Forest Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. with a reception that will follow. Currier’s service will be held at the Woodmen Valley Worship Center on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m.
A memorial fundraising campaign on Facebook for the Kvale family has raised nearly $30,000 in four days. A similar GoFundMe campaign was started for Currier, which has also raised $30,000 for the family.