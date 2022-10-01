The lasting impact of a hurricane hitting the U.S. mainland, and of a hurricane hitting Puerto Rico, are two very different things.
When Hurricane Ian came ashore last week in Florida, some 2 million people lost power and the devastation was extraordinary.
But when Hurricane Fiona, a much less powerful storm, hit Puerto Rico a few days before, the whole island lost power. Five years ago, Hurricane Maria caused an 11-month blackout in Puerto Rico, the longest in U.S. history.
“Infrastructure on the island has never been good,” Puerto Rican hotelier and former Colorado resident Ben Tutt told me.
Interstate highways will start to deliver truckloads of supplies to Florida in hours and days, but Puerto Rico won’t get supplies from the U.S. for weeks and months even though Puerto Ricans are American citizens. “Here you gotta get it on boats, planes, and it just can’t get there,” said Tutt.
And then there are the politics.
The U.S. government earmarked $65.7 billion in aid for Puerto Rico after Maria but has paid out just $19.3 billion to date, according to research by The Washington Post. Five years after Maria, many of the fixes involve temporary, haphazard construction, the Post found.
“Politicians are not putting the money to work where it needs to be working,” says Adeliz Tutt, a native of Puerto Rico who is married to Ben.
But one secret weapon Puerto Rico does have: the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel.
When Fiona hit — and five years ago, when Maria hit — the Condado became a beacon on the beach during the storm. Its diesel generators kept its power going, so that it stood like a lighthouse of hope in the island’s darkest hours.
“Folks are coming to the hotel because their homes are flooded, and they have no power,” said Colorado Springs resident Frankie Tutt, mother of Ben, who runs the hotel.
“People do check into the hotel because they know power and water is going to go out,” Ben said, “and then after the storm people move into the hotel because there is no power or water.”
The hospitality industry knows one thing very well that comes in handy during a disaster: how to take care of people.
“You’re kind locked down for days, 16 hours at a time.” Tutt said. “It gets crazy.”
“We kept everybody in their rooms, and it’s kind of rainy day activities, because nobody can go outside or do anything. You set up board games, you hope you keep satellite signal on your TV. If you can keep them watching football, you’re usually in reasonable shape. ‘’
During Maria, the hotel became something even more: a hub for hurricane recovery, and a defender of the U.S territory.
As the death toll rose to 3,000, millions of dollars in recovery funds from the U.S. were diverted or not spent at all; and contracts for restoration of basic services were awarded to incompetent companies. Ben said Puerto Ricans felt like they had been abandoned.
So Tutt and his wife stepped into the gap, keeping the hotel open for guests, hotel workers and their families, and aid workers. Tutt and his wife began running donated food, water, supplies and tarps out of their basement to devastated neighborhoods. The Condado provided a helicopter launching pad so that 176,000 gallons of water and relief shipments could reach the four corners of the country. The hotel also distributed 27,000 Christmas toys for children whose families had lost their homes.
A portion of the funding for relief came out of Colorado Springs. When Ben’s parents, who live in the Springs, shared the sad news about Maria’s toll with their friends, many immediately "started handing me $100 bills," Frankie said. Larger amounts in the form of checks soon followed, including $20,000 from a Colorado Springs resident who asked to remain anonymous. Tens of thousands of dollars were funneled through a GoFundMe account that Ben set up.
Ben also coordinated donations from outside organizations: He worked with Bacardi Limited and local chefs to make hot meals for residents; Coke donated pallets of water; the New Jersey State Police donated tarps to shield homes from rain until new roofs can be constructed.
With Tutt’s business flourishing, the Condado was in a position to help rebuild Puerto Rico in the months to come.
“A lot of places were coming to us to do payroll,” Tutt said. “Everything you can imagine, we did. We were one of the only places you could go to get an internet signal, a glass of chardonnay and a cheeseburger,” said Tutt.
And now they are back in the relief business again, distributing pallets of water to those who lost power.
“We’ve got a sort of network of people we’ve worked with in the past,” said Ben.
“The issue on all the storms is always the water, and flooding,” he adds. “When the water comes houses get washed away, areas get flooded, and then you get into crazy issues of water not being drinkable, contamination.”
The slow response to Hurricane Maria left Puerto Ricans deeply scarred, and wary, Tutt said, with little faith authorities would help them in the future. And the future just happened.
“People are delicate” Tutt said. “People before this storm, they really freaked out. They can literally think the world is coming to an end.
“The psychology of not having power or water or being able to cook or wash your clothes or shower, after three or four days, you can see psychologically it does damage, and it’s really hard for people to get over that. You can tell it’s affecting your soul.”
So like Tutt, many residents are taking matters into their own hands, offering workshops on rebuilding to those who have lost homes and preparing emergency plans, coordinating for aid directly from private businesses and Puerto Rican communities in the United States. They fear that the recovery needs from the hurricane in Florida will shift resources away from Puerto Rico.
They fear they are on their own.
President Joe Biden has promised they will not be forgotten. But this time around, if the federal government was smart, the bureaucrats would skip the politicians and just send U.S. disaster aid directly to the Condado, care of B. Tutt, and let the hotel run the relief mission itself. And while they’re at it, let the hotel run the rebuilding mission and see to it that the electrical grid is stabilized.
If you ask me, the can-do staff of the Hotel Condado is the best bet to set an example of how to do things right and light the way forward for Puerto Rico.
Ben Tutt himself put it this way to a journalist after Maria hit:
“The Condado is the past, present and future of Puerto Rico.”
Editor's note: Ben Tutt recommends that donations to help Puerto Rico be sent to World Central Kitchen, which provides emergency food relief to those affected by disasters.