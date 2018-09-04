Warnings about potentially severe consequences of climate change were deleted from a Trump administration plan to weaken curbs on power plant emissions during a White House review.
Drafts had devoted more than 500 words to highlighting the impact — more heat waves, intense hurricanes, heavy rainfalls, floods and water pollution — as part of the proposal to replace Obama-era restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions. That language was left out of the Trump administration's final analysis of the Environmental Protection Agency proposal when it was unveiled Aug. 21.
Among the abandoned assertions: an acknowledgment that "the climate has continued to change, with new records being set" for global average surface temperatures, Arctic sea ice retreat, carbon dioxide concentrations and sea level rise, all markers of the phenomenon.
The administration also scrapped a reference to numerous "major scientific assessments" that "strengthen the case that GHGs endanger public health and welfare both for current and future generations."
Internal documents from a White House-led interagency review of the proposal reveal the decision to spike the language but not the rationale for doing so nor who ordered it omitted. The documents, recently released online, show the deletions came during last-minute August edits to the plan's regulatory impact analysis.