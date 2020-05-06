While Chianti is the best-known Tuscan wine, there are other options worth your attention. And most use sangiovese as their foundation, including Vino Nobile di Montepulciano.
Introduce yourself to these wines with Poliziano, which farms its vineyards organically and whose 2016 offering ($30) offers bright fruit, earthy, toasty notes, and polished tannins. For a similar entry-level wine, try the 2017 Rosso di Montepulciano ($17). At the other end of the spectrum, the single vineyard 2015 “Asinone” ($63) is succulent, with deep fruit, vanilla, toast and earth notes, delivered in a rich, robust, yet polished palate.
Ever hear of a “Super Tuscan”? It was in Chianti in the 1970s that Super Tuscan (not an official designation) emerged as a response to what some considered rigid regulations for making Chianti wine. Super Tuscans may be made from a single variety such as sangiovese or cabernet sauvignon, or a blend of grapes.
Many of these wines are expensive, but values can be found.
• 2015 Badia a Cotibuono “Montebello” ($61): An enticing field blend of nine local varieties produced from organic vineyards and vinified using only natural yeasts; beautifully intense and aromatic, with cherry, blackberry, spice and licorice, presented with depth and complexity.
• 2015 Ruffino “Modus” ($25): One-third sangiovese, cabernet sauvignon and merlot; lavish cherry and plum, with oak spice and vanilla delivered in a viscous palate, finishing with solid tannins.
• 2016 Tenuta Frescobaldi di Castiglioni ($25): Blend of mostly cabernet sauvignon and merlot with a small amount of cabernet franc and sangiovese; mixed berries, earthy and herbal notes, soft but energetic texture.
• 2014 Selvapiana “Villa Petrognano” ($21): Sangiovese, merlot and cabernet sauvignon combine for a lithe, smoky wine balanced with lively red fruits.
And then there is Maremma along the Tuscan coast. Winegrowing there gained attention with the emergence of the Super Tuscans. It is the home of the first such wine, Sassacaia.
Another of the early Super Tuscans is Ornellaia. At around $240 a bottle, it is out of reach for most. However, the 2015 “Le Serre Nuove dell’ Ornellaia” ($75) is a fine wine in itself. Merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and petit verdot yield concentrated dark fruits, toasted vanilla, spice and savory notes, with a depth of flavor, a rich palate, approachable tannins, and aging potential.
The 2017 Aia Vecchia “Sor Ugo” ($40) — Made from cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc and petit verdot, it drinks with enticing red and black fruit compote and smoky notes; it’s powerful and concentrated, with firm but friendly tannins.
Finally, in recent years, southwestern Maremma also has generated winegrowing interest. In a new denomination, Morellino di Scansano, the wines must be at least 85 percent sangiovese. Try the 2017 Lohsa ($16). Owned by Poliziano, it exhibits earthy, smoky dark fruits with rustic tannins that resolve with time.