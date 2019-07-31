It's National Avocado Day on Wednesday, and Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering free guacamole to some customers.
The chain restaurant isn't charging extra for guacamole to customers who make their food orders on the company's website or mobile app. Sorry, you're out of luck if an in-store customer.
Chipotle usually charges about $2 for a side order of guacamole.
Meanwhile, rival Qdoba has had a little fun with Chipotle's promotion. Qdoba used National Avocado Day as an opportunity to tell customers that it always offers free guacamole when entrees are purchased.
On my way to QDOBA where guac is free everyday. #NationalAvocadoDay 🥑 pic.twitter.com/LO8eivi2ae— QD🥑BA #FreeTheGuac (@qdoba) July 31, 2019
Qdoba even delivered truckloads of avocados to Chipotle restaurants in Denver, according to cnbc.com.