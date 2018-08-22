When Siegfried “Sigi” Eisenberger hung up his toque in 2012 after 50 years of working in the kitchen, he didn’t retire from the food business. After all, the Austrian-born chef had traveled the globe, working in hotels, restaurants and cruise ships. He was part of the U.S. chefs team that brought home the gold in the International Culinary Olympics in 1984, 1988 and 1992 — and then he judged that same competition in 1996, 2000 and 2004. He spent 1992 to 2012 as executive chef at The Broadmoor, elevating the dining experience to accommodate the ever-changing expectations of guests at the five-star, five-diamond resort.
“I wanted something to do,” Eisenberger said, “not just sit down.”
He didn’t have to look far for his next endeavor. His home near Cañon City sits on 165 acres, and he loves gardening.
“Growing up in Frohnleiten (Austria), my family had a garden,” he said. “We had a basement where we could store root vegetables, and we canned food to have during the winter. Other friends around had gardens, and we would share foods we were growing.”
He already had planted a garden on his property.
“I thought I could add more and start selling the food at farmers markets,” Eisenberger said.
He did just that, and a business was born: Bioherbs and More. He sold his harvest at a local farmers market and to chefs at The Broadmoor until increased demand by the chefs led him to drop the market.
“Now I have 5 acres for growing herbs and vegetables,” he said. “And a greenhouse and a couple of hoop gardens. The rest of the land is pasture, where I have about 185 chickens.”
About 11 a.m. every Thursday, you can spot him pulling his Nissan high-top van up to the loading dock at The Broadmoor’s main building. Here he hauls out crates of eggs and boxes of bagged fresh vegetables and microgreens.
“I bring the hotel about 40 dozen eggs,” he said. “I cut and wash all the greens and bag them. The microgreens are one of my most popular crops. I grow them in the ground, not hydroponically, which have the roots in only water and nutrients. The microgreens are absolutely better grown in the ground. They have better flavor and hold up longer. My garden veggies are picked today, refrigerated and delivered tomorrow.”
Never heard of microgreens? They are chefs’ culinary darlings. They are the seedlings of edible vegetables and herbs, and they make stylish toppings for meals as garnishes or are dressed in vinaigrette as a salad. While they’re hugely popular now — seemingly available in every cafe and restaurant — many chefs have been incorporating them into dishes since the ‘80s.
The Broadmoor culinary team is enthused by Eisenberger’s crop of the tiny sprouts and his other offerings.
“We use an array of microgreens from Sigi, as well as his eggs,” said Max Robbins, chef de cuisine at the Penrose Room. “My favorites from him are the red ribbon sorrel, sunflower sprouts and nasturtium. We use them all on many of our dishes, but the best fit is the sunflower sprouts on our sunflower seed-crusted green asparagus, with sunflower seed puree, Meyer lemon and crispy sunchokes.”
Eisenberger also plans to plant rows of pumpkins to produce pumpkin seed oil. The area where he grew up is known for this oil.
“I’ll plant pumpkins that do not have much flesh, but they are loaded with seeds,” he said. “The seeds make the best-tasting oil.”
Pumpkin seed oil has a distinctive walnut flavor, and it’s on par nutritionally with extra virgin olive oil. Keep an eye out for the oil to make its debut at The Broadmoor some day soon.
