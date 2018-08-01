Afternoon slump getting you down? Can’t shake that sleepy, sluggish feeling? Death Wish Coffee may be the wake-up call you need.
Like most coffees, Death Wish has 100 percent Arabica beans. They’re high-quality organic and fair-trade beans from India and Peru. But Death Wish has added robusta beans. Robusta plants are grown primarily in Central Africa, East Africa, West Africa, Southeast Asia, India and Indonesia. Robusta is also grown in Brazil, where it is called Conilon. It’s naturally higher in caffeine.
On top of that, the roasters at Death Wish created a process that helps elevate caffeine content. The buzz comes from the beans and the roasting.
In 2012, owner Mike Brown created Death Wish in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., a bold brew with 200 percent more caffeine than standard coffee. It’s branded the World’s Strongest Coffee. In 2015, his company won Intuit’s Small Business Big Game competition, with the prize being a 30-second commercial spot during the Super Bowl. That resulted in a cultlike following for the caffeine-charged brew.
The company grew and became Amazon’s “Most Wished For” coffee. In June, Death Wish’s 18-count K-Cups (aka Death Cups) were stocked in Walmart stores across the nation. The single-serving pods can be used in several coffeemakers.
If you’re like me and would rather grind whole beans fresh for each cup, you can shop for Death Wish at deathwishcoffee.com. A 1-pound bag costs $19.99.
Now that I’ve enjoyed a pound of the beans, I see what all the hype is all about. It’s rich and robust without tasting over-roasted. And it’s addictive, something to jump out of bed for in the morning and reach for after 1 p.m. when the yawn attack strikes. I take mine hot with a splash of cream. But cold-coffee fans will love the mellow flavor and refreshing drink break too.
