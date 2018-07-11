A Grazing Life — Colorado Farm Dinners & Events got off to a great start with chefs from Colorado Craft Tejon Street Social preparing the first five-course dinner of the season in the new outdoor kitchen. The covered kitchen houses a six-burner range, which ensures food is served piping hot when it hits the table. At the cocktail hour, Il Porcellino Salumi from Denver served charcuterie. After a few sips and bites, dinner guests jumped onboard a tractor-pulled, open air flatbed for a tour of the farm’s animals. Upon arriving back at the house, dinner was served. Bowls of cherry crisp topped with vanilla ice cream was a sweet ending to a perfect evening on the farm. Visit agrazinglife.com to see the full schedule of dinners remaining.
Open for business
While a few of the eateries on south Tejon Street are under construction or undergoing major renovation, at least one is open for business: The Coffee Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St. Work your way past the wire fencing and you’ll find owner Andres Schlesinger ready to help you find a seat. Try the El Cubano ($9.75), a perfectly pressed sandwich stuffed with shredded pork, ham slices, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. When renovation on his space gets underway, look for a more casual eating space at the front of the cafe. Details: 635-0277, thecoffeeexchangecolorado.com.
Vive la France
On Saturday, celebrate Bastille Day like a Frenchman, with several options:
La Baguette French Bistro, 4440 N. Chestnut St., offers a three-course dinner with a glass of wine and a Champagne toast for $45. Seatings 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details: 599-0686, labaguettefrenchbistro.com.
The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., will have a celebration 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live French music, grilling, wine and crepes. Order online to reserve a Bastille Day meal to enjoy at home: tfkcc.com/bastille-day. Details: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Gather — A Food Studio , 2015 W. Colorado Ave., offers a cooking class 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For $65, you learn to make crepes, work with puff pastry and make a pastry crust during the hands-on session. Then, you enjoy the fruits of your labor. Details: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
The farmer’s life
A screening of “Farmers for America,” a documentary about young farmers and the local food movement, takes place at Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., 7 p.m. Wednesday. Panel discussion follows around 8:15 p.m. with speakers Mike Callicrate, owner of Ranch Foods Direct, Nick Levendofsky of Rocky Mountain Farmers Union and Will Frost of Fountain Creek Ranch. Filmmaker Graham Meriwether will moderate. Tickets are $10. Visit tinyurl.com/y7kuueb3 for tickets. Drifters Hamburgers, 4455 Mark Dabling, will host a pre-screening event from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
Tim Christensen, co-owner, with wife Brenda, of Fermentations — Winemaking and Homebrew Center, 5765 N. Academy Blvd., and founder of American Wine Society-Colorado Springs, talks about his business and upcoming wine events. Details: 598-1164, fermentations.biz.
Dawn Franz, nutrition health coach and Jose Llanos, general manager, at Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., talk about the Anniversary Celebration on Aug. 16 with food trucks, vendor giveaways, samples and ice cream social 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details: 577-2500, naturalgrocers.com.
Christopher Cipoletti, manager of Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., talks about the market’s new location, vendors and upcoming events. Details: 308-5924, pikespeakmarket.com.
James Africano, owner and executive chef of The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St., talks about Fiddles, Vittles & Vino at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, 3105 Gateway Road, 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 29. Club Nine, a nonprofit consisting of local civic-minded chefs, donates the proceeds from the event to further agricultural programs at the ranch. For $50; $20 for ages 13 and younger (until July 21, after: $60 and $25 for 13 and younger) sample food and beverages from 34 vendors and hear bluegrass music from four bands. Tickets at fiddlesvittlesandvino.com/ticket.
Send tips about restaurant openings, closings and specials to teresa.farney@gazette.com, 636-0271, Twitter: @tffoodie or Facebook Teresa Farney.