Nearly three weeks into the stay-at-home order due to COVID-19, you may be getting tired of home cooking and are ready for a quality meal from a local restaurant. Luckily, the Colorado Springs restaurant community has all clean hands on deck and have implemented exceptional precautions to ensure safe and healthy food for your family.
Several restaurants mark the floor to designate where to stand while waiting for a takeout order, allowing customers to follow social distancing requirements.
Here are just a few of the numerous local options for takeout Tuesday:
Monse's Taste of El Salvador: Try the national dish of El Salvador, the Pupusa, a thick flatbread stuffed with savory fillings. Locally owned since 2011, this Pupusaria uses fresh, 100% gluten-free ingredients for their traditional breakfasts and entrees. 115 S. 25th St., 473-0877, offering takeout from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Edelweiss German Restaurant: Located in a former schoolhouse built in 1901, this authentic German restaurant and Rathskeller serves three different kinds of schnitzels, spaetzle and German beer by the bottle. 34 E. Ramona Ave., 633-2220, offering delivery and takeout from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern: Classic Southern-style dishes like Chicken N' Waffles, Shrimp & Grits and Louisiana-style Jambalaya are a few tasty options to enjoy at home. 13021 Bass Pro Dr., 219-1830, offering takeout from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Rasta Pasta: Make a chill day at home feel like a quick trip to the Caribbean with authentic pasta creations like the seafood alfredo, the Chicken Montego Bay or the Dreadlock Ravioli. 405 N. Tejon St., 481-6888, offering all menu items 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for takeout and curbside pickup.
Leon Gessi New York Pizza: Since 1974, this locally owned New York Style pizzeria has brought the east coast to the wild west. Enjoy a take-n-bake pizza or freshly baked specialty pizzas like The Kitchen Sink or The Meatball Classic. 1806 Palmer Park Blvd., 635-1542, leongessipizza.com, takeout only.
