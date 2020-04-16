The stay-at-home order implemented by Gov. Polis due to COVID-19 has made home chefs of so many of us. Need a break? Your Colorado Springs-area restaurants are at the ready to provide a well-deserved dine-at-home experience — and will be grateful for your support.

Most restaurants mark the floor to designate where to stand while waiting for a takeout order, allowing customers to follow social distancing requirements.

Here are a few of the numerous local options for takeout Thursday (and other days and nights, of course):

Alchemy: This rustic Irish gastropub in Old Colorado City serves high-quality takeout meals at affordable prices. Try the delicious whiskey glazed beef sliders, beer cheese soup or fish and chips. 2625 W. Colorado Ave., 471-0887, pickup available from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jose Muldoon's: "A Colorado Springs tradition" is how this Tex-Mex restaurant describes itself. With two locations, locals from both sides of the city can enjoy the grilled chicken mesquitos, street tacos or the topolobampo burrito. 222 N. Tejon St., 636-2311, 5710 S Carefree Cir., 719-574-5673, offering delivery through GrubHub and UberEats and order online or call for pickup, noon to 7 p.m. daily. Beer and liquor available for takeout.

Swiss Chalet: Have a special occasion? Enjoy a drive up Ute Pass and pick up a celebratory dinner created by the chefs at Swiss Chalet. Since 1962, they have served continental cuisine such as beef stroganoff, jaeger schnitzel and chicken cordon blue. 19263 U.S. Highway 24, Woodland Park, 687-2001, offering takeout lunch until 1 p.m. and dinner takeout until 7 p.m. Delivery available.

Pikes Pick: Get your crawfish fix at this Colorado Springs restaurant Need to get in your happy place? Order crawfish boil takeout from Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen & Seafood Co. noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Live…

Coal Mine Dragon: This neighborhood restaurant offers comfort food that is fast and delicious. Try the muo shu pork, hot & sour soup or the chow mein crispy noodles. 1779 S 8th St., (719) 471-7007, offering takeout or delivery from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Oliver's Deli: Family owned since 1983, this delicatessen is a favorite among locals and serves up specialty quiches, sweet bread trays and any sandwich combination you could imagine. 6602 Delmonico Drive, 599-9411, offering delivery and pickup.

Click here for The Gazette's full list of Colorado Springs-area breweries and distilleries with to-go food, drinks and booze.