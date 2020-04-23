042819-bots-best-BBQ bird dog Bird Dog BBQ Restaurant (copy)

A Bird Dog BBQ plate includes ribs, baked beans, baked potato and garlic Bread. Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014. 

 JEFF KEARNEY, SPECIAL TO THE GAZETTE

Miss afternoon barbecue parties? With the help of Colorado Springs-area restaurants, you and your friends can have a virtual BBQ party while still adhering to the stay-at-home order implemented by Gov. Polis due to COVID-19. Several local restaurants are at the ready to provide lunch, dinner or happy hour meals. 

Most restaurants mark the floor to designate where to stand while waiting for a takeout order, allowing customers to follow social distancing requirements.

Here are a few of the numerous barbecue restaurant options for takeout Thursday (and other days and nights, of course):

Front Range BBQ: Located in historic Old Colorado City, this local eatery has earned a loyal following for their southern style BBQ and Cajun dishes. Try the smokehouse BBQ burger, the Front Range tender-smoked ribs or the smoked artichoke hearts. 2330 W. Colorado Ave., 632-2596, offering pickup until 7 p.m. and delivery within a 5-mile radius until 8 p.m.

Front Range BBQ in the Old Colorado City area of Colorado Springs makes the top 8 list.

Bird Dog BBQ: The Oklahoma style BBQ restaurant that brings Midwestern flavors to the wild west. With the build your own barbecue plate and specialty sandwiches, the options are endless. Multiple locations, 573-7671, offering carryout and delivery via GrubHub.

Bird Dog BBQ Restaurant "Porkhouse Sandwich" - Pork Sandwich with Coleslaw on top. Served with Potato Salad and a sliced pickle. Thursday October 2, 2014. Photo by Jeff Kearney

Lil' Howard's Barbecue and Catering: This local BBQ joint specializes in smoked meats, pulled pork and ribs, drenched in their specialty sweet sauce. 506 E. Moreno Ave., 337-4272, offering carryout only. Call James at 473-7427 to place an advance order.

The Picnic Basket Catering Co.: "Here to help feed you and your family," is The Picnic Basket's motto during these uncertain times. The whole family can certainly enjoy a bite to eat from this American-style BBQ restaurant and catering company. 1701 S. 8th St., 635-0200, offering delivery with 24-hour notice and curbside pickup day of placing orders 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Free delivery with orders over $50 within city limits.

B'z BBQ Company: This BBQ joint specializes in creative sauces. Try the award-winning spicy peach habanero BBQ sauce or the mopping and slopping sauce drizzled over the pork loin back ribs. 625 Paonia St., 271-6881, offering takeout from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

