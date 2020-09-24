Steve Jones, owner of The Chippy — Authentic British Fish ‘n’ Chips, 3430 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., has opened The Great British Food Co., 5905 Corporate Drive, formerly Trapper’s Rendezvous.
Jones has hired Josiah Boyd, who had worked at Till Kitchen. as executive chef. Under his leadership, the menu has been expanded beyond that offered at The Chippy, although fish ‘n’ chips still have a spot on the dining options. For instance, there’s Welsh rarebit, Scotch egg, steak & chips, banger & mash and cottage pie. The big headline is a proper full English breakfast served 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. For $16, you get a platter loaded with Winston’s Irish back bacon, black sausage, pork sausage, two eggs, baked beans, tomatoes, mushrooms and British chips served with toast and jam. Other lighter breakfast choices fill out the menu, Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. Details: 598-2802, greatbritish.net.