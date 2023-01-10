(not using) Diamond, left, and Silk take the podium at a rally before President Donald Trump speaks in Fayetteville, N.C., on Sept. 9, 2019. Lynette Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond” of the conservative political commentary duo “Diamond and Silk”, has died, former President Donald Trump and the pair’s official Twitter account announced Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was 51.