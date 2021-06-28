A burst of moisture near the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon shut down roads Saturday and re-closed Interstate 70 on Monday as crews tried to unclog drainage.
Maintenance crews worked well into the afternoon Monday to clear I-70 of mud and debris. According to officials, I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is now open from Exit 116 to Exit 133. Motorists should still be prepared for additional closures in the area this week due to forecast precipitation and potential debris flow over the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT officials warn.
Officials said the dry climate so far this year kept Colorado roads free of mudslides.
“There’s very likely closures this week if the forecast plays out as it looks like it will,” CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said.
Overcast skies, thunderstorms and rain are expected to linger until Friday and could bring up to half an inch of rain in high elevations and a quarter of an inch in lower elevations near the plains, said Michael Garberoglio, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
“Interestingly enough what we’re dealing with this week is not a monsoon,” Garberoglio said. “Blocking patterns in the northwest near Washington are sitting there not moving, bringing continuous clouds and daily storms.”
Garberoglio said the pattern is unusual for this time of year and could last for five to seven days.
“We’re a tad worried about flash flooding on burn scar areas,” Garberoglio said. “Debris flow is directly tied to how much rain there is. The more moisture we get, the more likely the ground is to slop off.”
The weekend precipitation also helped fire crews make progress containing the Sylvan fire, a 3,775 acre blaze burning 15 miles south of Eagle, near Sylvan State Park.
Tracy LeClair, the spokeswoman for the the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, said firefighters reached 19% containment as of Monday morning.
“No rain unfortunately today, we should see an increased percent containment by the morning,” LeClair said Monday afternoon, “Hopefully higher containment and no more acreage taken by then.”
Some of the scattered rain showers expected to hit the eastern slope could also dampen the Sylvan fire until Tuesday.
Firefighters raced to gain more containment on the blaze Monday before a warming period, expected to hit later this week, arrives in the the northwestern part of the state.
“We’ve had some rain and in the next week might have a drying period,” LeClair said.
Gazette reporter Evan Ochsner contributed to this report.