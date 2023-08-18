Turns out the Iron Bowl produces more than just good football games.

The battle between Nick Dunlap, an Alabama golfer, and Jackson Koivun, an incoming Auburn freshman, was one of the best matches yet at the 123rd U.S. Amateur.

The two went back and forth for 18 holes and needed a 19th to settle things. Dunlap took the match win on hole No. 19, recording a birdie.

Dunlap’s win continues his impressive week of wins over strong opponents. He opened match play with a win over Gordon Sargent, the nation’s No. 1 amateur, and then defeated Colorado native Connor Jones and 16-year-old Bowen Mauss.

Dunlap will face Florida golfer Parker Bell in Saturday’s semifinals.

Bell, James need extra holes

The match between Bell and Ben James of Virginia also went past regulation. Bell led from hole 1 until hole 17, when James birdied to tie the match.

But both struggled on hole No. 18.

Bell had his third shot from the rough, about 130 yards from the pin. James came up about 30 yards short of the green on his second shot.

Both eventually got on with long putts ensuing. After a disastrous first three shots, Bell two-putted to salvage a double bogey.

Getting on the green in one less stroke than Bell, James just needed a two-putt to win the match. James left his first putt less than five feet from the cup, giving him what should’ve been an easy bogey.

But James missed the short putt, and the match continued.

Bell won the match on the 19th hole, reaching pin high in the rough to the right of the green.

Middle-round surge pushes Butler to semis

John Marshall Butler and Jose Islas went back and forth early on, but the match swung in Butler’s favor midway through the round.

After a tie match through eight holes, Butler won three holes in a row. Islas beat Butler on hole No. 12, but Butler quickly responded on 13 and returned to 3-up.

The two went level on the following three holes, giving Butler a 3-and-2 win.

Butler will battle Bell in the semifinals.