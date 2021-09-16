See all the newest vehicles, import and domestic, during the Denver Auto Show, this time in an Elitch Gardens outdoor setting, Thursday to Sunday. Presenter AAA is scheduling hybrids and electric vehicles, cars, vans, crossovers, SUVs and light trucks. Also get sneak peeks of tricked-out cars. Factory and dealer representatives will be there for folks “to sit in the cars, pop the hoods, inspect the trunks, kick the tires” and ask questions. Admission $15, $9 for children 6-12, military discounts. denverautoshow.com
The amazing 7-acre Corn Maze at Denver Botanic Gardens' Chatfield Farms is open Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 30. 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. See the whole maze layout from a 15-foot-tall bridge, and there's an online map to replace paper ones. Something special for visitors under 10, a corn mini-maze. Maze hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and site closes at 6 p.m. All COVID-19 guidelines in place. Only advance, online tickets: $15, $13 for children 3-15, students, seniors and military, free for ages 2 and under. botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/corn-maze
Designed to support Colorado artists, the Denver Arts Festival is this weekend in Central Park's Conservatory Green Neighborhood, 8304 E. 49th Place. Free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. denverartsfestival.com. No dogs, please.
Thanks to pitmasters from around the country, the air in Empower Field at Mile High will be heavenly this weekend. Their grills are hot for The Denver BBQ Festival. Free entry, with BBQ and ice-cold beer to purchase. Come hungry, 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Sorry all, early birds snapped up the now sold-out Q Pit Passes to sample all the slabs. Great music on the Jack Daniels Stage by groups including The Rick Lewis Project, WireWood Station, Delta Sonics, The Corporations and more. denverbbqfest.com
The first of two weekends for the famed 51-year Denver Oktoberfest, this time in the Ballpark Neighborhood. Costumes galore, German food and beer, stein hoisting, keg bowling, long-dog derby, and lots of music. Fridays, 5-11 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission in advance for full weekends, $45 or $65 with a stein, or single days $20-45, thedenveroktoberfest.com
Bavarian fun for the family at Parker Oktoberfest in O'Brien Park. Music, German beer, rescue Dachshunds, cornhole, stein hoisting, polka dancing and a Kidtoberfest. Friday, 4-11 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free but get tickets online. parkeroktoberfest.com/parkeroktoberfest
An opportunity to vote for personal favorites at the 5th annual Bloody Mary Festival, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday at EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver. $49.50+$4.75. VIP early entry at noon, $62.50+$5.46. The drinks are made by local bars and restaurants. Voters will choose a People's Choice, and industry judges crown the "Best Bloody Mary in Denver." Food included. thebloodymaryfest.com/denver-9-19-2021
Museums, more than 1,000 all across the country, are part of Saturday's Smithsonian Free Museum Day. There are a number in Colorado from Aspen to Trinidad, Durango to Fort Collins. In Denver, it's the History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway and Center for Colorado Women's History, 1310 Bannock St. See the complete list and download a ticket good for two admissions: smithsonianmag.com/museumday/search/?q=
Celebrate Native American history and traditions with members of a number of tribes at the 11th annual Garden of the Gods Rock Ledge Ranch PowWow, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site in Colorado Springs. Dancing, drumming, singing, storytelling, food including Indian tacos, and live entertainment. Grand Entry of dancers at noon, led by Indigenous Veterans of Colorado. Intertribal songs. Host southern drum Pumpkin Vine from Tucson and host northern drum White River Crossing of Pine Ridge, SD. Admission $8, seniors $5, ages 6-17 $3, free for ages 5 and under. rockledgeranch.com/event/11th-annual-powwow