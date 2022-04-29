At the Gothic Theater several years back, bayou bluesman Tab Benoit took the stage. A vastly underrated guitarist, Tab also has a knack for telling riveting, hilarious stories between songs.
That night, he playfully shared how he used to accept brownies or cookies that were brought to the greenroom by fans. Used to, that is, because he won’t accept them anymore. Tab laughed about how the goodies were often baked with marijuana, but these days, “that sht is strong!” Too strong, he implied, because there’s so much more THC.
If a touring musician cracks half-jokes about how strong Colorado’s cannabis is, then surely, it’s reasonable to ask how good of a job the adults are doing in keeping pot out of kids’ hands. Right?
The issue of pot’s potency came up in a recent state Senate hearing on SB22-149, which would have required at least one annual compliance check per dispensary to ensure they aren’t selling to minors, along with detailed reporting requirements for industry regulators.
It took years for parents to catch on to what Tab was saying. “What we voted to legalize really, truly was this mild potency that we all thought it was,” testified a mother whose son had been stricken with a serious illness due to excessive marijuana use. “None of us knew that it was 20%, 40%, 90% THC. None of us knew that when we voted.”
A recent Gazette editorial noted the harm inflicted upon children due to easy access to legal marijuana. It quoted an op-ed by Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the Legislature’s only practicing pediatrician. “Substantial research has shown how these products can exacerbate mental health among our youth,” she wrote.
So, why have underage compliance checks at marijuana stores been precipitously declining?
A January memorandum produced by General Assembly budget staffers laid out the facts. In 2019, the Marijuana Enforcement Division — the agency tasked with regulating Colorado cannabis and ensuring dispensaries aren’t selling to children — conducted 604 underage sales checks. In 2020, that number dropped by 80%, to 118.
One could reasonably chalk the 2020 decrease to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Liquor Enforcement Division, alcohol and tobacco compliance checks also sunk by 79% and 72%, respectively. But how about 2021?
Last year, marijuana compliance checks plummeted to just 80 among 1,000 shops statewide — an additional 32% drop from 2020! They’re on track for just 52 this year. Meanwhile, liquor regulators brought their alcohol checks back up to just shy of 2019 totals. Tobacco compliance checks jumped to 151% of 2019 levels.
Let’s be clear: Percentage-wise, far more compliance checks were conducted for alcohol and tobacco than marijuana, even with half as many full-time employees in the liquor division. Importantly, data in the memorandum indicate all three industries had compliance rates ranging from 94% to 97% in each of those years.
These random checks are conducted at the point of sale. While alcohol purchases only require one ID check (at the counter), each cannabis customer must pass two — one upon entry and one at point-of-sale. With a 5% failure rate in 2021 at the time of purchase, one must ask: How many get caught in the second check but pass the first one?
The Marijuana Enforcement Division insists they’ve executed alternative ways of checking compliance. “The Division adapted to pandemic realities by implementing alternative methods for monitoring underage sale compliance, including targeted inspections, industry outreach, education, and other investigation types,” the memorandum reads.
Let’s be serious. If alcohol and tobacco regulators can bring their compliance checks back to pre-pandemic levels, why can’t the marijuana enforcers? Furthermore, the pot regulators report most of their other activities are essentially back to pre-pandemic numbers. Why didn’t they prioritize the part of the job that helps protect Colorado kids?
SB149 was designed to correct such failures and guarantee basic compliance checks; unfortunately, it was killed in the same committee hearing.
It’s noteworthy, then, that the most prominent opponent to testify in the Senate committee was an influential dispensary owner cited in Aug. 2019 for an underage violation.
In 2014, Wanda James co-founded Simply Pure, LLC. She’s currently running for University of Colorado regent. In her legislative testimony opposing SB149, James acknowledged “one underage check where somebody was let back in the back, but there was no violation given by the city or the state.”
However, as I detailed in my March 4 column, James agreed to an “Assurance of Voluntary Compliance” on Feb. 25, 2021. “The agreement was ‘not an admission of violation(s),’ but an affirmative promise that Simply Pure will follow the law,” I wrote.
Assurances of Voluntary Compliance aren’t common; James’s agreement was the only one issued in 2021. It’s also mystifying that an industry pioneer and veteran would have to promise to follow the law. Two of her employees had their licenses suspended (thereby losing their jobs) due to the incident, while James and her co-owners faced none of the typical penalties.
“[N]one of us in this room have any interest” in “prey[ing] on children,” James assured legislators. I believe that’s true — but James’s words cloud the simply pure truth.
When regulators fail to ensure children are insulated from harmful substances, the Legislature must intervene. That cannabis veterans like Wanda James resist this basic principle validates the need for underage compliance checks — and casts more doubt on their personal credibility and integrity.
