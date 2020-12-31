Ryan Seacrest will have a special pair of guests alongside the music stars at this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration on ABC — the president-elect and the future first lady.
President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden were scheduled to give “their last interview of the year” in New York’s Times Square on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.”
The Bidens planned to “share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” according to a statement by the producers.
Jennifer Lopez was the musical headliner. The pop star performed live before the iconic ball drop on Dec. 31. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was closed to the public.
Glenda Jackson returns to the screen
NEW YORK — Only one project lured two-time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson back to the screen after an absence of 25 years: “Elizabeth Is Missing.”
The film is a mystery but so much more — a powerful and moving look at dementia, a pressing emotional and financial issue for many nations with aging populations. Jackson plays a woman lost in the fog between the past and present.
“This is something that as a society, we have to look at seriously,” the actor told The Associated Press by phone from England. “It’s a big black hole.”
The 90-minute film aired in the UK in 2019 to great acclaim and American viewers get a chance to see it starting Sunday via Masterpiece on PBS.