Information empowers every person in Denver. By focusing on accuracy over agenda in my audit work, I provide important information to the public I serve. Independent audit work is the key to reliable public service.

As Denver’s auditor, I prioritize an impartial approach to our work in alignment with the Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards, or “Yellow Book,” that the voters required in the Denver Charter. Objective independence must remain a cornerstone of the Denver Auditor’s Office to best serve every person no matter their viewpoint.

For example, I am currently auditing Denver’s response to homeless encampments as well as Denver’s Great Hall project at the airport. Both issues are polarizing. By requiring my team to adhere to the highest standards of professional independence and by completing well-researched and well-documented reports, people on every side of these important issues can rely on our results and encourage city management to take informed action.

Weighing in publicly on topics related to audits or potential audits, or doing an audit under a personal agenda, would risk impairing these high independence standards.

The Yellow Book specifically lays out the “fundamental ethical principles for auditors in the government environment.” The first definition of audit independence emphasizes ideological independence as “independence of mind.”

This means maintaining a “state of mind” that allows an auditor to conduct an engagement “without being affected by influences that compromise professional judgment.” In this way, the auditor can “act with integrity and exercise objectivity and professional skepticism.”

The standards go on to say: “Auditors and audit organizations maintain their independence so that their opinions, findings, conclusions, judgments, and recommendations will be impartial and will be viewed as impartial by reasonable and informed third parties.”

A failure to uphold audit independence would be a failure to serve as Denver’s Auditor.

I am committed to upholding my office’s standards of audit independence because that is what the people of Denver chose for this office.

Some of my constituents have asked me how they can know I am doing what I say I am.

As a certified public accountant, I am required to adhere to a code of ethics in my audit work. Additionally, I am an appointed adviser for the U.S. comptroller general — weighing in as an expert in my field on the same government auditing standards we are required to follow. With more than 40 years of auditing and accounting experience, more than a thousand audits in my portfolio, and several successful peer reviews and national awards, I believe the people of Denver have the evidence they need to trust and rely on my audit work.

Trust matters. Impartial research empowers individuals equitably, not based on their political party, personal resources, or beliefs.

My professional-quality audits provide actionable opportunities for city agencies to improve, thereby helping city employees to materially improve services for the people we all serve. And independent audit work is what the people of Denver chose when they voted to change the charter and create an elected Auditor free from conflicts of interest.

For example, I recently completed an audit of the city’s trash, recycling, and compost services. This program impacts households across many income levels and activists have strong opinions about the effectiveness of the changes and need for the program. Using unbiased, independent audit work we can give actionable feedback to the agency and my constituents that will lead to better outcomes for the entire public.

I am committed to never entering an audit with a predetermined agenda or outcome in mind.

I have heard some individuals say I am too tough on the agencies I audit and some say I am not tough enough. That tells me I am doing my job exactly as I should. And I choose the audits to perform based on an independent, thorough assessment of the risks faced by the city.

Using professional standards, objective assessments, and decades of expertise, I can hold city leaders to their promises over time and provide the public with a valuable tool for transparency and accountability.

The people of Denver have a right to objective and transparent reporting on the programs and spending in their local government.

The people of Denver also deserve information they can trust and count on to help them make informed decisions. I have dedicated myself and my office to empowering every individual in the city so they can decide what they want their elected leaders to do on their behalf.

We could not do this important work without our steadfast independence and professionalism.

Timothy M. O’Brien, CPA, is Denver auditor, first elected in 2015. He has more than 40 years of auditing and accounting experience.